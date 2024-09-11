Yuki Tsunoda Names Manchester United Star as “The Coolest Person” in His Contacts

Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) driver Yuki Tsunoda recently sat down with host Tom Clarkson for the latest episode of the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast. During the podcast, the host asked him who was the coolest person in his contact list.

In reply, he said, “I think Mason Mount.” The VCARB driver met with the England international during this year’s British Grand Prix.

Speaking of his interaction with Mount, Tsunoda added, “I mean, his personality was just great. And he’s the guy that I want to be.”

The Japanese driver then explained how the Manchester United midfielder ensured to meet his parents after failing to meet them on his first day. The VCARB driver first met with Mount on qualifying day, and by then his parents had already left.

Tsunoda then explained how his parents aren’t fluent in English nor do they understand it well. Yet, Mount put in the effort and was able to have a conversation with them. However, this wasn’t the first time Mount was spotted on the grid.

Mount is a huge motorsport fan

Previously, Mount also made an appearance during the 2022 Monaco GP. During that race weekend, he was accompanied by Phil Foden, Eric Dier, and Ruben Dias.

Later that year, Mount was spotted at the British GP as well. The following year in 2023, Mount again made an appearance on track during the Spanish GP weekend and presented the Pole Position Award to Max Verstappen.

However, that was not it. Mount was also spotted at this year’s Monaco GP with former Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell.