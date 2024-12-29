mobile app bar

Yuki Tsunoda Once Revealed the ‘Most Annoying’ Thing About Ex-Teammate Pierre Gasly

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
French driver Pierre Gasly ( Alpine F1 Team) and japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda ( Visa Cash App RB Racing) are seen during the Drivers Parade before the FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

French driver Pierre Gasly ( Alpine F1 Team) and japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda ( Visa Cash App RB Racing) are seen during the Drivers Parade before the FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Real and meaningful friendships among F1 teammates are one of the rarest sights in the paddock. However, former AlphaTauri (now RB) teammates Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly stand out as an exception. Although they are no longer teammates, they continue to share a very strong bond.

Back in 2022, the young Japanese driver went onto the social networking platform Reddit to answer fan questions. When asked what was the #10 driver’s most annoying habit, Tsunoda was quick to lay it bare.

He replied, “Yelling in French at night time when he’s playing games and in the room next to me.” No matter how hilarious the reply maybe, many will take it with a pinch of irony today, given the #22 driver’s fate within the Red Bull driver stable.

Hi Reddit! I’m Yuki Tsunoda, F1 Driver for Scuderia AlphaTauri… AMA! [10/03/2022]
byu/AlphaTauriF1 informula1

Gasly’s ‘yelling’ is a trait now attributed to Tsunoda himself. The 24-year-old is regarded as a driver who easily loses his cool and is infamous for his swearing rants on the team radio. This is something that is being singled out as a factor for him getting snubbed by Red Bull once again.

Red Bull face massive backlash for snubbing Tsunoda again

Earlier this month, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit announced that Sergio Perez would not be driving for the team in 2025. Naturally, his successor was named from RB but it was not Tsunoda. Instead, it was his relatively inexperienced teammate Liam Lawson.

This decision all but confirms Red Bull’s intentions of not promoting the Japanese racing ace, much to the frustrations of his fans, who expressed the same on social media. Many prominent voices inside the paddock also raised questions about Red Bulls’ treatment of the #22 driver.

Despite having a tendency to lose his cool, Tsunoda has shown in the last two seasons that he has matured as a driver. Moreover, team advisor Helmut Marko had himself praised him for his improved temperament and results on the track.

Therefore, it seems a little unconvincing to hear about Lawson’s promotion, especially when Tsunoda has beaten every teammate Red Bull have thrown at him in the last two seasons, including the New Zealander.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these