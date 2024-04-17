“Yuki Tsunoda Would Be 5-Time World Champion”: Alex Albon Ponders What if F1 Was Still in 1980s

Williams drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant recently discussed about their trip to Silverstone, where they met 1992 F1 champion, Nigel Mansell. After meeting Mansell, they pondered about how would F1 be in the 1980s with the weight rules that existed. During those times (from 1961 to 1994), the minimum weight did not include that of the driver. After thinking about the same, Albon jokingly suggested that if the same were the case today, then Yuki Tsunoda would’ve been a five-time world champion! Albon drew comparisons with four-time world champion, Alain Prost, to explain his point.

The Frenchman was not the most imposing of figures. He had a height of 1.65 meters and a slim body. Banking on his driving abilities and weight advantage, he won championships with both McLaren and Williams.

With that in mind, Alex Albon told Logan Sargeant, “Imagine Yuki [Tsunoda]. Yuki would have been a five-time world champion by now! Unbelievable!”

After reflecting on how F1 was back in the 1980s, both Albon and Sargeant realized how “boring” they actually were. Today, most F1 drivers solely care about their exploits on the race track.

However, previously, the racers were more than just drivers as they also had a personality off the track. Sargeant will now have an opportunity to compete against some of these legends in an upcoming event.

Williams get ready to pit Logan Sargeant against some of their legends

The Williams Formula 1 team has a rich legacy in the sport. Naturally, they’ve had some really huge stars and icons drive for them in the past. Now, paying homage to their history, the team are teeing up to pit Logan Sargeant against some of their most iconic drivers of the past.

The team is going to rely upon Artificial Intelligence to make this happen. As it turns out, the team is scouring through various parameters like historical data, lap times, and driving styles to name a few to replicate these racing legends on a simulated field.

Sargeant, on the other hand, is going to race these drivers with his Augmented-Reality helmet. The helmet will also be showcasing crucial and relevant data as the event progresses. As a part of this event, Sargeant will go wheel-to-wheel with drivers like Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Jenson Button, Mario Andretti, Damon Hill, and Jacques Villeneuve.