“Don’t Want to Fall in the Trap”: Toto Wolff Reignites Rivalry With Christian Horner Over 9-Year-Old Comment

Despite being in a slump since 2022, Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff has decided to take the high road while referencing Christian Horner’s comments from the 2015 season. During that time, Mercedes was dominant and Horner urged the FIA to step in and “equalize” the grid to bring the Silver Arrows’ reign of dominance to an end. Now that the roles have reversed, Wolff has refused to resort to Horner’s tactics.

Advertisement

Autosport quoted the 52-year-old, “I don’t want to fall in the trap of a fellow team principal from next door in 2014/15 who said we should change the regs because it’s too dominant.”

Wolff was referencing Horner’s plea for the FIA to step in after labeling Mercedes’ dominance as “not healthy for F1.” Between 2014 and 2021, Mercedes won eight constructors’ titles, with seven drivers’ titles going to their drivers.

Advertisement

Red Bull has now taken over that baton of dominance, In 2023, the Milton-Keynes-based team went on to win a whopping 21 out of 22 races – an unprecedented feat that put the RB19 ahead of the iconic 1988 McLaren MP 4/4 as the most successful F1 car ever.

In 2024, Red Bull have picked right up right where they left off. In the first two races this year, the Milton-Keynes-based team has secured two 1-2s and picked up 87 points out of the 88 on offer. Naturally, they are favorites to dominate this year too – a trend that is expected to remain at least until the 2026 regulation overhaul kicks in.

Why Christian Horner wanted the FIA to end Mercedes’ dominance

Red Bull was the dominant team between 2010 and 2013, with Sebastian Vettel winning four world titles. Then, the turbo-hybrid era kickstarted, and Mercedes led by Toto Wolff decimated the rest of the field with its own dominance. This seemingly rubbed Horner the wrong way.

He was quoted back then as saying, “The problem is that the gap is so big that you end up with three-tier racing. They [the FIA] have a power output so they can see what every power unit is producing, they have the facts. They could quite easily come up with a way of some form of equalization.”

Advertisement

Currently, Mercedes are far away from winning. However, in 2026, the regulations change once again. Just like in 2014, the changes are engine-specific, which could reignite the spark that has been missing in the Mercedes camp for a very long.