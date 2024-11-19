Zak Brown Has a Plan to Ensure Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Don’t Turn Into Senna vs Prost

Having two world-class drivers could be both a good and a bad thing and historically, McLaren knows that better than anyone. Today, they have Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in their lineup, stars who have the potential to win World Championships. However, what the Woking-based outfit would be praying for is to avoid a repeat of their whole Ayrton Senna vs Alain Prost episode.

In the late 1980s, Senna and Prost were part of one of F1’s most heated rivalries despite being teammates at McLaren. Neither would hand an inch to the other and were ready to resort to extreme measures to end up on top — which gave McLaren a headache.

With Norris and Piastri showing signs of tensions this season, the comparisons naturally came up. Zak Brown, however, was never worried and recently shared that he has a plan to ensure his driver pairing remains productive for the team.

“I’m not worried, but I’m aware that something like that could happen if you’re not careful,” Brown shared with AMuS.

“The transparency we maintain at McLaren builds trust. And when a storm threatens, we try to contain it before it gains momentum. That’s why we always involve our drivers together in our marketing activities, play golf together, and go out for dinner together in the evenings,” the McLaren CEO added.

Of course, Senna and Prost wouldn’t go out for walks or dinner parties together and were hence, sworn rivals. Norris and Piastri, who have brought McLaren back into Championship contention for the first time since 1998, certainly share a better relationship, perhaps due to Brown’s idea of having them bond.

This approach has helped McLaren navigate tough moments, such as the tricky team orders during the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this season, where Norris was forced to give up the lead to Piastri.

Norris and Piastri still have a long way to go

Many of F1’s biggest rivalries started with the protagonists having ‘good and respectful’ relationships. Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg for instance, were best friends before turning into bitter enemies at Mercedes. That’s because they were both presented with the opportunity to compete for the title with a dominant car at their disposal.

Norris and Piastri haven’t had that opportunity yet. As a result, they haven’t reached the stage where they would go all out, disregarding the need to maintain a friendship off the track.

Even considering their skill levels, there is still much for Norris and Piastri to learn. Piastri, who joined the grid just two seasons ago, has made significant strides but still has some way to go before becoming a true contender. Meanwhile, Norris, despite being in F1 since 2019, needs to refine certain skills that have held him back

For now, McLaren appears to have the right strategy to avoid internal conflicts. However, as the pressure to deliver championships increases, maintaining harmony could become much more challenging.