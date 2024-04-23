When Toto Wolff Laid All Credit on Lewis Hamilton for Winning the Head to Head Title Against Ferrari

Mercedes dominated the past decade as they won eight Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ Championships between 2014 and 2021. Although it was a team effort that helped the Silver Arrows establish such domination, Toto Wolff once gave Lewis Hamilton all the credit for the same. The Austrian credited Hamilton for the way he helped Mercedes beat Ferrari in 2018.

As seen on X posted by user @sim3744, discussing the 2018 season, Wolff said, “It was oscillating. It was between us (Mercedes) and Ferrari. Sometimes we had the better car, then it was them again. Fundamentally, I think, what made the difference was Lewis. He was really great. He didn’t make any mistakes.”

2018 was a pivotal season in the history of F1 as it marked the first time that two four-time world champions were competing for the title. Lewis Hamilton entered the 2018 season as the defending champion, having won his fourth F1 title in 2017.

Sebastian Vettel, who won four championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, entered the campaign as Hamilton’s primary challenger. The two championship contenders exchanged the lead on multiple occasions.

Vettel started off the season on a strong note but Hamilton kept his head down and stayed within touching distance at all times. However, towards the business end of the campaign, Hamilton registered consecutive victories from the Italian to the Japanese GP, a winning streak that helped him and Mercedes become champions.

By the time the season ended, Hamilton amassed an 88-point lead over Vettel. Meanwhile, when it came to the Constructors’ Championship, Mercedes won the title with an 84-point lead from Ferrari.

The incredible Mercedes downfall that made Lewis Hamilton join Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ domination lasted for a couple of more seasons as Max Verstappen ended the Briton’s title-winning run in 2021. Although the Silver Arrows managed to retain their Constructors’ title in 2021, it was Verstappen who won his first of three Drivers’ Championships that season.

Ever since Verstappen won his maiden championship in 2021, it has been he who has been dominating the sport. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has struggled massively ever since as he has failed to win a single race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes are presumably struggling at the moment because of their failure to interpret the current ground-effect regulations to produce a quick car. Because of their current struggles, Hamilton decided to snub Mercedes and join Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton’s decision to join the Prancing Horse next year seems like a wise move as the Italian outfit has currently been performing well. After he moves to Maranello next year, Hamilton will most likely have one thing in his mind and that is to give his best to try and win a record eighth championship.