Zak Brown Urges FIA to Take over Christian Horner Investigation as F1’s Integrity Comes Under Question

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

The investigation of the complaint lodged against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner continues to receive all the spotlight. Although an independent barrister has dismissed the complaint filed by a female employee for “inappropriate behavior” towards her, the fear of a lack of a thorough investigation has led to immense speculation. Naturally, this has taken a toll on F1’s image as well as credibility. McLaren CEO Zak Brown has, hence, urged the FIA to intervene and take matters into their own hands.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Brown said (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter)), “I think we need to rely on the FIA. As our regulator, they have the responsibility and authority to make sure that everyone in Formula 1 is conducting themselves in a way that’s appropriate to the sport’s values, both on and off track.”

Earlier this month, Brown expressed his dissatisfaction with the ambiguity and lack of transparency regarding the investigation against Horner. Sports Illustrated quoted the American expressing his concerns about F1’s image in the wake of this controversy as well as stressing the responsibility of the people in the sport to act as global ambassadors.

Meanwhile, Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff also echoed similar sentiments. “The sport received the message that it was ‘all fine, we have looked at it’ and I believe that as a global sport on such critical topics, it needs more transparency,” Wolff had remarked, as per GPFans.com.

This controversy has been going on for a month, with new twists surfacing every other day.

Max Verstappen shares his opinion on the Christian Horner controversy

Max Verstappen recently shared his thoughts about the ongoing controversy involving Christian Horner after his father, Jos Verstappen, publicly demanded the British boss’ resignation. When asked about the same the 26-year-old said (as quoted on X), “I have not asked him (Jos) that, but my dad is very outspoken and he is not a liar, that is for sure.” 

Jos not only grabbed attention for his recent remarks about Horner but also after fans spotted him having a discussion with Toto Wolff in the paddock. Following the interaction between the two, many speculated that there is a chance that Max could perhaps move to Mercedes amid the ongoing turmoil at Red Bull.

However, when Max was asked about it, he simply stated that he has no intention of leaving Red Bull at the moment.

