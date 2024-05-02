“Is Your Enemy a College Kid?”: Deion Sanders Jr’s Post on Crushing the Rivals Amidst Transfer Drama Ignites War on X

The ongoing drama between Deion Sanders and former Colorado player Xavier Smith is intensifying with each passing day. Recent reports shed light on the departure of approximately 53 players from the 2022 team after Sanders assumed leadership. Not news by itself, it propelled players like Xavier Smith to speak out on how Coach Sanders treated those players viciously.

In response, Coach Prime’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., entered the fray with a provocative post that ignited a firestorm of controversy among fans. Deion Sanders Jr. stirred the pot by featuring clips of Coach Prime’s tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The caption sent shockwaves, hinting at Sanders’ relentless pursuit of enemies and his determination to crush them. With a bold declaration:

“I pursued my enemies and crushed them; I did not turn back till they were destroyed. I crushed them completely, and they could not rise; they fell beneath my feet“

Fans were perplexed by Deion Sanders’ decision to label a student-athlete as his enemy, questioning the wisdom behind such a divisive post. “Is your enemy a college kid?” Said one. Amidst the backlash, some fans took a jab at Sanders’ coaching record, pointing out the lackluster performance of the Colorado Buffaloes with a record of 4-8. Others emphasized the team’s underwhelming results in 2023.

Most fans were concerned that the team as a whole has not performed upto the standard expected. Thus, such high and mighty talk is getting the push back on social media. The fans want more on the field success, even though CU’s seen massive off the field acclaim with Coach Prime moving the whole spotlight there with him.

Controversy is nothing new for Coach Prime. But he would want to answer the doubters back on the field as well. And the changes made from last year, should be smoothened over and systems should run better the second time around. But what Xavier Smith pointed out might highlight a bigger problem with what went wrong the first time around.

What did Xavier Smith Say About Deion Sanders?

Former player Xavier Smith voiced his discontent with Sanders’ handling of the team’s transition amidst the turbulence surrounding Deion Sanders’ arrival at Colorado. Following Karl Dorrell’s departure and Mike Sanders’ non-retention, Coach Prime’s high-profile move from Jackson State shook the football program’s landscape.

However, Smith lamented Sanders’ approach, criticizing his lack of effort to connect with players personally. In an emotional account to The Athletic, Smith recounted:

“He (Coach Sanders) felt like I should hit the portal. He didn’t want me to waste a year thinking I could earn a spot. I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me.”

While Xavier Smith’s transfer to The University of Texas at El Paso may not necessarily reflect poorly on Coach Prime’s methods, the handling of the situation amidst Xavier’s public criticism could have been viewed as a simple disagreement between player and coach. It’s not uncommon for a coach to determine a player’s fit for the team, while the player may feel deserving of an opportunity.

However, Deion Sanders Jr. and Shedeur‘s involvement in the matter, along with comments aimed at Xavier Smith, only added fuel to the fire unnecessarily. The focus should be on proving the effectiveness of the culture-building process on the field, especially considering the Colorado Buffaloes’ disappointing season with 8 losses.

While Deion Sanders may have a history of overcoming doubters, it’s important to remember that student-athletes are young individuals who probably deserve a little understanding.