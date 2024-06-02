Zhou Guanyu Surprises Fans After Revealing His Love for a Football Club in the Champions League Final

The 2024 UEFA Champions League as usual drew several eyeballs from across the globe. With the most successful club in the competition’s history, Real Madrid, playing as the heavy favorite once again, it also got attention from its fans in the F1 world. One such driver was Zhou Guanyu, who surprised many by attending the final at Wembley Stadium, revealing himself to be a Real Madrid supporter.

The Chinese driver posted a story on his Instagram, showing himself passionately cheering for the now 15-time champion team. Real Madrid were playing against Borussia Dortmund, who were playing to win only their second Champions League title.

However, the 1997 champion team lost to Real Madrid by a scoreline of 2-0. However, it was a widely popular result for Real Madrid fans. On top of that, the F1 and soccer fans on social media celebrated Zhou Guanyu being a Real Madrid FC fan.

Wait so you’re telling me that Zhou is a Real Madrid FAN???#f1 #Realmadrid pic.twitter.com/lhXErG97Io — Reem (@tpwkxx1) June 1, 2024

As @ahmed_baokbah said, many F1 fans who like Real Madrid will start following Zhou even more from now on.

I’m gonna start buying Zhou Guanyu merch , I always knew you were special pic.twitter.com/1qOlNdQ0tN — ahmed baokbah ✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) June 1, 2024

TE QUIERO MUCHO ZHOU GUANYU MADRIDISTA QUE DICE “VAMOS” pic.twitter.com/t9aNNEOHgw — francisca (@H7MILT0N) June 2, 2024

Zhou posted a series of stories of him attending the Wembley Stadium for the UEFA Champions League final. He also posted the footage of the post-match celebrations of the Real Madrid players.

The Sauber driver joins the likes of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, who are massive Real Madrid fans. Being Spanish, it is natural for both Alonso and Sainz to be proud Madridistas. In fact, the Ferrari driver hailing from Madrid itself makes the club even more special for him.

Like Zhou Guanyu, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso were delighted at Real Madrid’s triumph

Fernando Alonso loves Real Madrid but feels that him attending their live matches brings “bad luck” for them. He made this statement before the final. However, the 42-year-old was quite happy to see them progress to the final and wished them “good luck”.

After Real Madrid sealed their 15th Champions League title, Alonso posted on his Instagram story writing, “Grandes” with the Hala Madrid anthem playing in the background. Similarly, Carlos Sainz also posted a story, where he congratulated and expressed his emotions on another title for Real Madrid.