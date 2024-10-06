Zhou Guanyu Surprises Novak Djokovic With “A Special Gift”

Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu recently met with legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic during the Rolex Shanghai Masters Tournament. There, he presented him with a special gift.

It was a scaled replica of the special edition helmet Zhou used during the 2024 Chinese GP weekend. A video clip of the interaction between the two athletes was shared on Instagram by Rolex Masters and ATP Tour, where Zhou was explaining the cultural significance of the helmet’s design.

Zhou started by mentioning the helmet’s standout element, which was the representation of the Shanghai Underground Train system, depicted through a network of colorful lines that mimic the subway map.

The design featured illustrations of iconic Shanghai landmarks, highlighting the city’s rich architectural heritage. For Zhou, these elements infused the helmet with a deep sense of pride.

Zhou also pointed out a small photograph of himself as a child on the back of the helmet. It showed how far he had come over the years, to become a professional F1 driver. “This was my first time watching the race as a kid,” Zhou said.

“And after 20 years, I am back at the track, and I signed this for you,” Zhou added before handing the helmet to the Serbian star. Realizing how valuable it was, Djokovic thanked Zhou for the gift saying, “Wow, Thank You very much, this is a precious gift.”

As a token of appreciation, Djokovic signed one of his t-shirts and gave it as a return gift to the Shanghai-born driver after which they both took a picture together and said their goodbyes.

Djokovic won the first round of the Shanghai Masters against Alex Michelsen 7-6, 7-6. His Round of 32 bout will take place on Tuesday, October 8.