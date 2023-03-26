“Zombie” Carlos Sainz Exposes Torturous Routine to Tackle Demands of Controversial F1 Calendar

The F1 circus has decided to embark on a 23-stop journey to the end of the season in 2023. This means jumping from one continent to the other; and sometimes, back, in order to make it to the races. On the first major flight path of the season, the drivers will be making their way to Australia. Tedious, surely. Carlos Sainz takes the fans through what it’s really like to complete the calendar.

After the testing and two races in the Middle East, drivers would have returned to Europe to put in the hours at the factory in the form of sim work. Thus, the short week’s break would’ve been consumed in traveling to their home ground, working, and now traveling halfway across the world to the land down under.

Carlos Sainz hacks the F1 rut

On his Instagram stories, Sainz takes us through the often envied life of the drivers. This is all in an attempt to keep himself busy and stay awake to fight the eventual jet lag in Australia.

Hopping onto his first flight, Sainz plans on braving it through the sleepiness and staying awake. When stepping on the seven-hour flight to Dubai, it would be morning time in Melbourne. Thus, Sainz claims it to be important he stays awake. “Plenty of caffeine is allowed but most importantly, plenty of light exposure.”

Switching on the reading lights, and watching a film to entertain himself are all part of the plan. And, to kill time on the 7-hour journey, “quick visits to the bar” also come in handy.

The stopover in Dubai takes place sometime at 7 am European time, while it’s afternoon in Australia. To make the challenge difficult, the stopover is for two hours. During these couple of hours, Sainz claims to be in a “zombie state.”. However, he is keen to push through. “it’s important to keep making an effort, never sleep and focus on staying in bright places.”

With another round of caffeine, it’s time for the next flight. A film, some sleep, and almost 13 hours later, its touchdown in Australia.

The 2023 F1 calendar debate

Racing enthusiasts with a keen interest in the environmental impact of sports have expressed dismay at the recently unveiled schedule for the 2023 Formula 1 season. Concerns have been raised regarding the carbon footprint of the sport, with particular emphasis on the significant distances that teams and drivers will have to traverse between certain races.

formula 1 really said, let’s choose the least efficient route possible pic.twitter.com/PoLAq9oCKA — Lydia Hejka (@lydiahejka) January 18, 2023

For instance, the circuit will take them from Europe to Canada, only to have them return to Europe again, causing consternation among many fans who find this scheduling approach rather haphazard.

With Sainz’s in-depth sneak peek, the trouble is clear to see. F1 should look to take it easier on the drivers and the crew who end up drained with their hectic schedules.