US Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Circuit of the Americas ahead of United States GP

With Max Verstappen’s World Title secured, Red Bull will aim to seal their Constructors’ Title win at the US Grand Prix this weekend.

F1 action returns to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend, and fans are excited about another spectacle in the US. This is the second race that will take place in America this year, after the Miami GP which was held in April.

There are just four more races left this year including this week’s US GP, but the Title battle is already over. Verstappen secured his second consecutive World Title win at the Japanese GP two weeks ago. The Dutch driver had a relatively easy 2022 campaign, after an intense title fight against Lewis Hamilton last year.

Just a few more sleeps 😴 #USGP pic.twitter.com/SyZ4MflWEV — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) October 17, 2022

It was these two who fought for the win at the 2021 US Grand Prix. Verstappen just about managed to hold Hamilton off for the win on the final lap last year, which set the stage for an exciting final few races for the season.

The Drivers’ Title may be sealed ahead of the 2022 United States GP, but Red Bull are yet to mathematically secure the Constructors’ Title. If they finish 16 points ahead of Ferrari at COTA, they will win their first team Championship since 2013.

US Grand Prix Weather Forecast

The 2022 season has seen quite a few races held in wet conditions. In fact, there have been times fans started getting worried about the race even going ahead, because of the conditions. At the Japanese GP in Suzuka two weeks ago, the race had to be red flagged due to Carlos Sainz’s crash under treacherous conditions. It restarted over two hours later and we got to see just about 50% of the laps completed.

Fans who are traveling this weekend to COTA, however, are unlikely to find any rain. According to weather.com, the conditions in Austin will be sunny throughout Friday and Saturday. For the race on Sunday, there is a slight chance of rain.

FRIDAY, October 21st: FP1 and FP2

Conditions- Clear weather throughout the day

Maximum Temperature- 29 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 14 Celsius

Chance of rain- 2%

SATURDAY, October 22nd: FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions- Clear weather throughout the day

Maximum Temperature- 31 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 18 Celsius

Chance of rain- 10%

SUNDAY, October 23rd: Race Day

Conditions- Partly cloudy with chances of rain in the evening

Maximum Temperature- 31 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 23 Celsius

Chance of rain- 17%

