Charles Leclerc’s GF Alexandra Makes a U-Turn After Tagging “Sister-In-Law” in Vacation Post

Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux recently caused an uproar among the F1 community after she posted a “sister-in-law” post involving her boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend, Charlotte Di Pietro. Fans misunderstood Alexandra’s post, and she has since corrected it.

F1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle provided the details about the same. Their post read, “Alexandra, Charles Leclerc gf, posted a series of photos this Friday and used the caption “sister-in-law”. The post quickly became a huge sensation, as some fans thought that she and Charles were supposedly engaged“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Before Alexandra changed her post, she attempted to provide a clarification for it.

She explained how in most places, a boyfriend’s sibling’s partner is referred to as a brother-in-law or sister-in-law. And Alexandra has become a part of the Leclerc family’s inner circle now.

F1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle put up another post sometime last year to give an impression of how Charles’ mother Pascale had accepted Alexandra to her family’s inner circle. They captioned the post, “It’s the first trip for the boys’ mother having 3 daughters-in-law together“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

In the post, all three Leclerc brothers can be seen seated with their girlfriends. Arthur is seated beside Carla Brocker, while Lorenzo is with Charlotte Di Pietro and Charles is with Alexandra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Alexandra does seem to have a good relationship with Arthur’s girlfriend Carla as well as the two posed for a picture last year. Alexandra had even put it up on her Instagram handle. Therefore, it is fair to say that Alexandra has perhaps earned the right to call herself a sister-in-law as per the clarification she issued in her post.