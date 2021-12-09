“Max Verstappen is a step ahead of the rest of us”: Fernando Alonso praises the Red Bull star for having a stellar 2021 campaign

Fernando Alonso feels that Max Verstappen has been the best driver this year and that he deserves to win the championship.

Verstappen has been one of the most exciting talents in F1 since his debut in 2015. He had won multiple races for Red Bull leading up to the 2021 season but was never presented with the opportunity to challenge for the title.

Red Bull had the package to push Mercedes this year, and Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen lived up to the challenge. The 24-year-old has been battling with Hamilton for the driver’s championship from the very first race in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen said he thinks less of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes now than he did at the start of the year 👀 https://t.co/DKB7XV9UYQ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 9, 2021

21 rounds later, the two title rivals go into the final race in Abu Dhabi, level on points. Verstappen had a comfortable lead over Hamilton midway into the season, but a series of unfortunate events cut that down.

Lately, Mercedes have found tremendous straight-line speed in their W12, further playing to Hamilton’s advantage. The Briton won three consecutive races in Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia leading up to the Abu Dhabi GP.

However, Alpine driver and two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso was clear about who he felt deserved to win the title.

“Max Verstappen deserves to win the Driver’s Championship”

Alonso feels that Verstappen has been the best driver on the grid this year. He thinks that the Dutchman has outperformed everyone else and deserves the crown for that fact alone.

In the final pre-race press conference of the year, the Spaniard shared his thoughts on Verstappen’s season.

Alonso thinks Verstappen deserves to win the World Championship this year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KBnYjN6fFR — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 9, 2021

“Max in my opinion, is driving one step ahead of all of us.” he said.

“Mercedes deserve the constructors’ championship because the car is superior. Max, he deserves the drivers’ title in my opinion.” he added.

Max Verstappen is after his first world title. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton strives to go one championship ahead of F1 legend Michael Schumacher who has 7.

Emotions run high on both sides of the garage. So, how both drivers approach the race is yet to be seen.

