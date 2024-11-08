Fans Left Heartbroken After Learning Why Puka Nacua Cries Before Every Game

Aug 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nacua family is pretty tightly knit, with football forging their familial bond.

Puka Nacua, the youngest of the four football-playing brothers, has eclipsed all of his siblings (Kai, Isaiah and Samson) on the gridiron. Nacua was picked in the fifth round of the 3023 draft by the Los Angeles Rams. In just over a year, he has become one of the best players at his position.

His storied exploits on the field are well known. But those who pay attention to detail would have seen something unique about Nacua. Before every game, he cries standing on the sideline while awaiting the start.

HEARTWAMING: #Rams star WR Puka Nacua CRIES BEFORE EVERY GAME because he is honoring and living out the dream his father wanted for him. Puka’s father passed away when he was just 11 years old. 🥹❤️

pic.twitter.com/brbFfjXXLb — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 7, 2024

There is a heart-wrenching reason behind this pregame tears. It is shed in memory of his father, Lionel, who was the driving force behind his sons’ interest in football.

Due to complications related to diabetes, Lionel passed away at the age of 45, just 15 days before Puka’s 11th birthday.

Nacua has received an outpour of support from fans across the country ever since they became aware of the reason for his tears.

Nacua lost his father at a young age

The loss of their father at a young age would have hit the Nacua brothers badly. It left a huge void in young Puka’s life.

Nacua’s mother, Penina, said that her son took his father’s passing hard and bottled up his emotions.

“He was still young, but young enough to understand that his dad wasn’t there, and I feel like he always kept a lot of that inside,” Penina told the New York Post. “I don’t think he really opened up to talk about it until he got older. It was devastating for Puka because him and my husband were pretty close.”

The Nacua patriarch imbued all his sons with a love of football from a young age. Instead of pursuits typical of boys, Lionel had his sons watch game films.

“There were times when I’d come to the truck, and I remember Puka sitting in the passenger seat and he’s got his iPad, and his dad would make him watch film. And he’s watching old players from way back during our time in the ’80s and ’90s,” Penina said. “Puka would have to sit there, and he’d be watching film as my husband was taking him to a game. And they were my husband’s favorite players.”

One of the players whose films Puka watched as a kid was Troy Polamalu. Nacua’s long locks bouncing under his helmet during the games remind one of the flowing mane of Polamalu.

Puka’s father urged his sons to dream of the NFL. The knowledge that his father is not around to see that dream become real is surely tough to come to grips with. That’s the reason why Nacua sheds tears on the sideline, and perhaps why he plays with so much heart and determination.

Nacua broke long-standing records for rookie receptions (105) and rookie receiving yards (1,486) last year. His sophomore season with the Rams has been tough. He missed five games due to injury, and returned with a big 106-yard performance in Week 8.

Nacua had a less impressive showing in Week 9, with just 11 yards. He will look to get back on track in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.