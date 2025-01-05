Sky F1 Presenter Naomi Schiff Reveals Why She Covered Only Half the Races in 2024

With the ever-increasing F1 calendar, motorsport media houses are dividing the coverage duties among their presenters. This is even more true for an organization like Sky Sports F1, who have a huge team, as Naomi Schiff revealed via a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Schiff had a Q&A with her fans. When asked if she gets to choose the weekends she covers, she replied, “The @skysportsf1 on-screen team is pretty big. So, it’s about being able to split races amongst everyone both numbers-wise but also geographically”.

Naomi Schiff reveals why she covered only half the races in 2024 pic.twitter.com/0xjWrKDtCw — Business F1 (@BusinessF158116) January 5, 2025

While the numbers among the presenters may vary, she does 12 races for Sky. She added that since most of the presenters for Sky Sports F1 also have personal commitments, it becomes harder for the people responsible for scheduling to make their calendars for the year.

Sky F1’s presenter and commentary roster has grown a lot in number in recent years. This has allowed veterans like David Croft, Damon Hill, and Martin Brundle to take some time off. Last year, Croft missed out on three race weekends due to the preparations for his wedding.

Even Brundle covered only 16 out of the 24 races, as per his new contract with Sky. There were also reports of the former McLaren driver bowing out of commentary duties to take care of his health. Nevertheless, for now, he seems to be staying put while Hill has taken the exit door.

As for Naomi, she seems set to continue her association with the UK-based broadcaster with the stipulated number of races in her contract. This allows her to make time for her personal life, as she did in 2024.

Several presenters including Schiff got married in 2024

While the 2024 season produced plenty of action on track, it also turned out to be a year when several motorsport presenters tied the knot with their better halves. Schiff married Alexandre Dedieu, who is working at Deloitte as a manager in Strategy and Operations.

The newlywed couple first chose to have a civil wedding before having a more traditional wedding at a church. She was the third broadcaster who tied the knot in the month of September.

The first to tie the knot was former Alfa Romeo strategist Ruth Buscombe. She married Nathan Divey, a former Mercedes mechanic.

Soon after, Croft married former Aston Martin employee Laura Bradley. Out of the three weekends that he missed, one was for his wedding and the other was to attend the Bruce Springsteen concert, tickets for which were gifted to him by none other than his wife.