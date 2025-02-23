“Patrick Mahomes’ Agent and Brittany Intervened”: Dave Portnoy Explains How Pat Mahomes Sr. vs. John Rocker Fight Got Canceled

Fans might want to hold off on buying tickets and stocking up on popcorn for the Pat Mahomes Sr. vs John Rocker fight. The much-talked-about fight between the former MLB pitchers has officially been called off by Barstool Sports. Initially marketed as a showdown bigger and bloodier than Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, the matchup apparently fell through due to Patrick Mahomes’ agent and wife.

Dave Portnoy made the announcement on his YouTube channel, but not before he clarified that he had no hand in setting up the fight or the events that led up to it.

It all started with an altercation between Mahomes Sr, and Rocker in public on Bourbon Street. Portnoy clarified in his YouTube video that the fight wasn’t his idea and that both parties had reached out to him to set it up, not the other way around. So why was it canceled?

“They came to us, stating they hate each other and want to fight. Mahomes’ agent and Britanny from what I’m told intervened. ‘Like there’s no way this fight is happening.'” he said. But what did the two have to do to deter Pat Sr from participating in the fight?

Apparently, they threatened to “cut off this guy [Pat Mahomes Sr.]” if he didn’t pull out of the showdown. However, Portnoy’s co-hosts found it hard to believe the former MLB pitcher is still getting any money from the Chiefs QB, considering the many times he’s embarrassed his son and gotten in trouble with the law. But could there be another reason why his family pushed this hard for him to not entangle himself in another mess?

Following Mahomes Sr.’s Bourbon Street, a Texas District Attorney urged a judge to order the NFL star’s dad to wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet. His new offense comes a little over a year after he was pulled over by the cops for driving while drunk during the last Super Bowl. So, he is still on probation from that incident and likely should keep a low-profile to avoid flouting the rules of his probation.

The former MLB athlete’s criminal records in Texas have existed for nearly 15 years with his mugshots as an active part of his criminal backlogs. According to Portnoy’s sources, though, the father-son duo “are still pretty tight” with each other.

But what happened between Pat Mahomes Sr. and Rocker that the two were willing to fight each other in the ring?

The beef between Pat Mahomes Sr and John Rocker

The Mahomes family had its fair share of drama during Super Bowl week. Not only did Patrick and the Chiefs suffer a crushing defeat, but Pat Mahomes Sr. also found himself in an embarrassing street altercation in New Orleans.

The former MLB pitcher clashed with the ex-leaguer after Rocker extended a handshake. Rather than accepting it, Mahomes Sr. reacted aggressively, sparking a heated shouting match. Apparently Mahomes Sr’s issues with Rocker go back to their MLB days when Rocker was outed as being racist.

The two, visibly intoxicated, hurled insults at each other for several minutes before being separated—avoiding a physical confrontation but certainly making a scene.

The feud didn’t end there. The war of words spilled onto social media, with Rocker mocking Mahomes Sr. for not taking a joke and even wishing he had knocked him out on the spot.

This fucking loser can’t take a damn joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bullshit weekend even more. https://t.co/JZKX7UxGPA — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) February 11, 2025

You really haven’t changed one bit in the last 25 years. Keep my name out your loud mouth. — Pat Mahomes Sr. (@PMahomes) February 12, 2025

A Rough ‘N’ Rowdy fight between the two would have been must-see entertainment. Who knows, maybe one day Pat Sr will decide the fight is more important than money. If anyone can make it happen, it’s Dave Portnoy—and it would be nothing short of epic.