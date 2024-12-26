mobile app bar

“Flops in Warm Ups Too!”: Joel Embiid Roasted by Fans Over Injury Scare Ahead of Christmas Clash vs Celtics

Raahib Singh
Published

Image Credits: USA Today Sports and X

A huge part of being a superstar is being subjected to public scrutiny and opinions at almost all times. The case is no different for Sixers star Joel Embiid. Dealing with various injuries early into this season, Embiid nearly gave Sixers fans a heart attack during his pre-game warm-up.

With the Sixers playing the Celtics on Christmas Day, Embiid wanted to make sure he was ready and loose for all kinds of shots. While attempting a turnaround 3-pointer, Embiid seemed to lose his footing, crashing into the security rope and falling into the first row. Embiid seemed to grab his ankle in pain.

Thankfully, Embiid was back on his feet soon and continued to go through his pre-game routine.

Embiid suited up for the Sixers against the Celtics, but that didn’t stop NBA fans from coming after him.

One fan claimed Embiid was flopping, even during warmups.

Meanwhile another fan was certain this could’ve happened to anyone.

It seems like Embiid wasn’t dealing with issues during the contest. George went for 2 clutch free throws with Sixers on the verge of a win.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

