“Flops in Warm Ups Too!”: Joel Embiid Roasted by Fans Over Injury Scare Ahead of Christmas Clash vs Celtics

A huge part of being a superstar is being subjected to public scrutiny and opinions at almost all times. The case is no different for Sixers star Joel Embiid. Dealing with various injuries early into this season, Embiid nearly gave Sixers fans a heart attack during his pre-game warm-up.

With the Sixers playing the Celtics on Christmas Day, Embiid wanted to make sure he was ready and loose for all kinds of shots. While attempting a turnaround 3-pointer, Embiid seemed to lose his footing, crashing into the security rope and falling into the first row. Embiid seemed to grab his ankle in pain.

Thankfully, Embiid was back on his feet soon and continued to go through his pre-game routine.

There’s no a single person on earth who has worse luck than Joel Embiid… This is unbelievablepic.twitter.com/bJODjMg5kz — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) December 25, 2024

Embiid suited up for the Sixers against the Celtics, but that didn’t stop NBA fans from coming after him.

One fan claimed Embiid was flopping, even during warmups.

Flops in warm ups too — Dan (@Dan2022223) December 25, 2024

Meanwhile another fan was certain this could’ve happened to anyone.

Couldn’t have happened to a shittier asshole. Absolutely love to see it — Bit Giant (@btclfgmen) December 25, 2024

It seems like Embiid wasn’t dealing with issues during the contest. George went for 2 clutch free throws with Sixers on the verge of a win.