Former F1 driver claims 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is not the greatest of all time

Gerhard Berger praised Lewis Hamilton as a “world-class” Formula 1 driver, although he admits that he doesn’t think Hamilton is the best driver in history.

Berger, the current director of BMW motorsport and the chairman of Internationalen Tourenwagen Rennen, is considered one of the most experienced Formula 1 driver. Having been driven for several teams, including Ferrari, McLaren, and Benneton.

Thanks to his 10 Grand Prix victories, numerous podium finishes, and 14 years of experience in Formula 1, he is well regarded by the motorsport community.

Hamilton broke almost most of Schumacher’s records in the past decade. He equalled Schumacher’s seven world titles in 2020 and crossed his record of 91 race wins.

Yet, the former F1 driver Berger who drove with Ayrton Senna for McLaren in 1990 and 1991, still regards the Brazilian as the sport’s greatest driver.

Berger opined that for him, Hamilton is right up there with Fangio, Prost, Schumacher, Alonso and Vettel in shaping an era, but the best of all time is still Ayrton Senna. He said that Senna had no weaknesses, and he captivated those around him with his extraordinary charm.

Bottas doesn’t stand a chance against Lewis Hamilton, says Berger

While Hamilton holds the record for most wins with 103 victories and shares the same number of world championship wins as Schumacher, the 37-year-old isn’t considered the sport’s all-time greatest by Berger.

In an interview with F1-Insider, Berger was asked about the British driver and admitted that Hamilton is a world-class driver with years of experience.

The Austrian driver added that his 2021 teammate Valtteri Bottas isn’t slow either, but he doesn’t stand a chance against Hamilton.

He does not, however, think that Hamilton is the only driver who can accomplish this feat in a Mercedes. Berger pointed out that a Williams driver[George Russell] was subbed in for the 37-year-old Briton he almost won the 2020 Sakhir GP.

But the same could not be achieved by any other driver other than Max Verstappen in a Red Bull if in case the Dutchman was unable to join a race.

