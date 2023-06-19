“They Have a F**king Grip”: Travis Kelce Takes a Sly Dig at $5,300,000,000 Sporting Giant While Discussing His Pitching Talent

Travis and Jason, the hosts of the popular podcast ‘New Heights,’ never shy away from providing their expert analysis on a variety of topics. Their unapologetically outspoken demeanor is particularly liked by the audience. In one of the recent episodes, they talked about the Kansas City Tight End’s pitching skills, when suddenly the discussion shifted to the shoes produced by New Balance, the sporting giant which reported $5,300,000,000 in revenue last year, per fashionnetwork.com.

As it turns out, a few days back, Travis was asked to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a Royals vs Reds game at the Kauffman stadium. While Travis did end up throwing a strike to Bobby Witt Jr., he almost slipped while making the pitch. Talking about that part of the game, Jason recently asked Travis to stop wearing fancy shoes just for looking good.

Travis and Jason reflect on the Chiefs TE’s slippery pitch

In a recent ‘New Heights’ episode, Travis referred to one of his trickiest moments on the baseball field, where he was about to lose his balance while throwing a pitch at a Royals vs Reds game. That’s when Jason drafted New Balance into the discussion, asking his brother to wear shoes that can aid him in maintaining his balance.

“If you just went with the New Balance, there wouldn’t have been an issue,” Jason said. However, to this, Travis had a snappy comeback, “yeah, like they have a ‘f’**king grip,” the Chiefs TE claimed with a bewildered look on his face. To this, Jason responded by saying that NB shoes actually help tennis stars in getting better grip on clay.

“Do you not know anything about tennis,” the Eagles center stated. Travis then ended the shoe chatter by saying that in the end, he got what he was looking for, ‘redemption.’ For the unversed, Travis was asked to throw a ceremonial pitch this year in April during a Guardians game as well. But, he failed miserably in throwing the ball properly.

However, he made up for the lost opportunity by nailing a strike a few days back during the Reds game, where the slipping incident transpired.

Travis & Jason might turn out to be Peyton & Eli’s major competitors

Travis and Jason Kelce, inspired by the success of the Manning brothers in the sports media world, have carved their own niche in this landscape. Just like Peyton and Eli, the Kelces also aspire to entertain and inform audiences with their unique brand of commentary.

Moreover, while Chad Powers and Peyton make up for a slightly less expressive(Eli) and a slightly more expressive(Peyton) duo, the Kelce partnership boasts of a slightly more expressive(Jason) and an absolute mad, mischievous man(Travis), who didn’t even stop with his shenanigans at the White House.

While the Mannings have risen to great heights with their Omaha Productions, it will be interesting to see how things turn out for the Kelces in the broadcasting world as time goes on.