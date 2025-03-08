Tyreek Hill Dismisses Antonio Brown’s Criticism for Leaving Patrick Mahomes to Play in a City Full of Distractions and Party Culture

Tyreek Hill has surely had moments of regret over leaving KC due to money disputes. Back in February, he even admitted to Mike Florio and Chris Simms that he sometimes questions whether he made the right decision. Especially when he has to watch the Chiefs in the Super Bowl year after year. Yet, when Antonio Brown offered a valid criticism of that very move, Hill refused to entertain it.

Brown is someone very difficult to analyze when it comes to his comments. At times, he sounds so outlandish that NFL fans wonder if he has CTE from the vicious hits he took during his Steelers days. But sometimes, he does make sense—like recently.

On This Past Weekend with Theo Von, he bluntly stated that it’s a bad idea for receivers to leave a great quarterback for money. AB then used Hill as an example of a player who left the best QB in the league, Patrick Mahomes.

Since being traded to the 305 after refusing to take a pay cut and playing with a QB like Tua Tagovailoa, Hill has come nowhere close to the same success he once had. Brown partly blamed the city of Miami for this decline.

“It’s a bad decision [to leave a good QB for money]… You just better ask Tyreek Hill. Cheetah should have stayed with Patrick Mahomes going to Super Bowls. It’s not nice in Miami. You come to Miami after your career for vacation. You don’t want to be there with the party scene and BBLs. It’s a distraction, man. You need to play in Kansas City. It’s cold and you can focus on football and you gonna win.”

It’s a stretch to say that the city of Miami has affected Hill and the Dolphins’ ability to reach the Super Bowl. But the franchise hasn’t made it to the big game since the ‘80s, so maybe there’s some weight to the analysis.

Pointing out how Hill had the best QB in the league and wouldn’t take a pay cut to stay with him is a worthy criticism, however. It showed his true stripes.

But, it’s not like Hill has struggled since arriving in Miami. He was an All-Pro his first two seasons with the team, topping 1700 receiving yards in each one. This past year was a bit of a down year, though. To his defense, Hill battled several injuries and didn’t have his QB, Tua Tagovailoa, for most of the season.

That’s why Hill doesn’t seem too bothered by the comments from AB. He responded respectfully via quote tweet, penning, “I think I’ll not take his advice he still the goat though.”

I think I’ll not take his advice he still the goat thoughh https://t.co/5AWFo8UWNy — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 8, 2025

It doesn’t sound like any current or former players listen to what Brown has to say anymore. After his antics that led to him retiring on the field in the middle of a game, he’s lost a lot of respect among his peers. And rightfully so.

While Miami may be a city full of distractions because of the nightlife, it’s hard to imagine that’s the reason why the team doesn’t experience playoff success. A real NFL analyst would point to more realistic issues. Like injuries to key players, a new head coach finding his footing, and a defense that hasn’t been elite in years. So, we’re going to give Hill a free pass here and chalk it up as another outlandish take from AB.