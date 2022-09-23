“You praise alleged r*pist but hate Deshaun”: Big Ben-Deshaun Watson assault cases comparison leads to massive Twitter brawl

Steelers fans were not pleased with Deshaun Watson’s mild punishment. Browns fans reminded them of Ben Roethlisberger who continued his NFL journey hassle-free despite s*xual assault allegations.

The Deshaun Watson saga has been the biggest story this year. Right from s*xual harassment allegations, massive contract signing with the Browns, to 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, the chain of events has really annoyed a lot of people.

While there were a few on Deshaun’s side, many wanted him to be imprisoned or at least be banned for the entire season. However, he walked away with a rather gentle punishment.

Although most NFL fans have expressed utter disgust with the way things have been handled in Deshaun’s case, the Browns fans are stating to show their love for the controversial quarterback.

Not long ago, a lot of Cleveland fans were seen holding posters in Deshaun’s support. This didn’t really go down well with many, including a few Steelers fans.

Also read: “Aaron Rodgers would be called a Diva for this”: NFL fans react as angry Tom Brady shatters another tablet

Browns fans ask Steelers admirers to stop praising Ben Roethlisberger before reprimanding Deshaun Watson

However, as soon as Pittsburgh supporters started expressing their anger towards Deshaun and his supporters, the Browns fans asked them in return what they feel about the allegations that were raised against Ben Roethlisberger and as expected, we got a full-fledged fan brawl on Twitter.

For the unversed, Ben Roethlisberger, popularly known as ‘Big Ben’ was accused of s*xually assaulting a hotel employee in 2009. The accuser had claimed that Ben called her in his hotel room and brutally assaulted her.

She had claimed that the incident took a massive toll on her mental health and she had to be admitted in a mental health institution. The case was settled out of court in 2012.

Moreover, another allegation of s*xual assault was made against Ben by a college student. She claimed that the Steelers QB had assaulted her in the bathroom of a nightclub.

In both the cases, the NFL didn’t really penalize Ben and apart from missing a few games, he continued on his merry way. So when the Steelers fans were reprimanding Browns fans for supporting Deshaun Watson, they were showered with a plethora of Tweets regarding Big Ben’s questionable deeds.

Steeler fans would never support a QB with a serial assault history. Big Ben was notorious for always asking for consent. — Pete Carroll's replacement (@HawkSponge) September 22, 2022

This you, hypocrite? pic.twitter.com/wlcLy3c0eP — Charles Edgar Cheeserton III (@SoxPatsFanInKC) September 22, 2022

Show me the pics of Steeler fans doing this shit involving Ben. I'll wait. — john (@dakotahgolfer84) September 22, 2022

Come on man. You know damn well, this is a small number of browns fans. I live in Ohio and most of my friends and my wife’s family are browns fans. They don’t condone this shit and several browns fans have in fact spoken out against this. Do better. — Zack Laux (@ZackLaux) September 22, 2022

Exactly..steelers fans have no high ground here after 15+ yr of celebrating rapestberger — BrownsPurgatory (@JAGVintage73) September 22, 2022

As far as Deshaun is concerned, he’ll be back soon and Big Ben retired after having an incredible career.

Also read: $200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child