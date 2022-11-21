Forza Horizon 5 November 21 Hotfix patch notes

Earlier this month, Forza Horizon 5 received a huge content update. Along with new cars, the game got a lot of fresh content as well. Collaborating with Donut Media, the FH5 update from November 8 added a fresh Horizon Story, accolades, and cosmetics. However, not everything with the update went smoothly.

Here are all the bugs tackled with the new Forza Horizon 5 hotfix (November 21).

Also read: Latest CS:GO update with AWP and M4A-1s changes won’t be used at the Blast Premier Fall Final

Latest Forza Horizon 5 update doesn’t fix the Auction House

A new #ForzaHorizon5 hotfix is rolling out to download on Xbox, Windows, and Steam. You can view the patch notes here: https://t.co/NaTPodVnGa

Please note, the Auction House remains unavailable as we work to address its economy following the now-fixed Super7 credits exploit. — Forza Support (@forza_support) November 21, 2022

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.533.661.0

Xbox Series: 3.533.661.0

PC: 3.533.661.0

Steam: 1.533.661.0

Developer note: The Auction House remains unavailable as we continue to work towards a solution to rebalance the Auction House economy. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we’ll share another update on this as soon as possible

General

Fixed an issue in chapter 3 of Donut Media @Horizon story where the Speed Zone wasn’t getting activated for some players

Fixed an issue where some players could experience client crashes on Xbox Series S when upgrading their cars in chapter 2 of the Donut Media @ Horizon story

Fixed an issue with the 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec R hood would incorrectly display when applying the C-West Street hood alongside the Rocket Bunny widebody kit

Fixed an issue with the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z missing rear diffuser on the Rocket Bunny widebody kit

Fixed an issue with Super 7 challenges where players could get an unintended amount of credits through an exploit

General stability improvements

A recent Credit exploit at the Auction House resulted in players getting a lot of money. While the Auction House was disabled quickly, the exploit was heavily used and a lot of players amassed fortunes from it. How the developers tackle this issue in the future remains to be seen.

Also read: Latest CS:GO update removes Dust 2 from the Active Duty pool