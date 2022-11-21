HomeSearch

Forza Horizon 5 November 21 Hotfix patch notes

Danyal Arabi
|Published Nov 21, 2022

Forza Horizon 5 November 21 Hotfix patch notes

Earlier this month, Forza Horizon 5 received a huge content update. Along with new cars, the game got a lot of fresh content as well. Collaborating with Donut Media, the FH5 update from November 8 added a fresh Horizon Story, accolades, and cosmetics. However, not everything with the update went smoothly.

Here are all the bugs tackled with the new Forza Horizon 5 hotfix (November 21).

Also read: Latest CS:GO update with AWP and M4A-1s changes won’t be used at the Blast Premier Fall Final

Latest Forza Horizon 5 update doesn’t fix the Auction House

Version Number:

  • Xbox One: 2.533.661.0
  • Xbox Series: 3.533.661.0
  • PC: 3.533.661.0
  • Steam: 1.533.661.0

Developer note: The Auction House remains unavailable as we continue to work towards a solution to rebalance the Auction House economy. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we’ll share another update on this as soon as possible

General

  • Fixed an issue in chapter 3 of Donut Media @Horizon story where the Speed Zone wasn’t getting activated for some players
  • Fixed an issue where some players could experience client crashes on Xbox Series S when upgrading their cars in chapter 2 of the Donut Media @ Horizon story
  • Fixed an issue with the 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec R hood would incorrectly display when applying the C-West Street hood alongside the Rocket Bunny widebody kit
  • Fixed an issue with the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z missing rear diffuser on the Rocket Bunny widebody kit
  • Fixed an issue with Super 7 challenges where players could get an unintended amount of credits through an exploit
  • General stability improvements

A recent Credit exploit at the Auction House resulted in players getting a lot of money. While the Auction House was disabled quickly, the exploit was heavily used and a lot of players amassed fortunes from it. How the developers tackle this issue in the future remains to be seen.

Also read: Latest CS:GO update removes Dust 2 from the Active Duty pool

About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

Read more from Danyal Arabi