Latest CS:GO update with AWP and M4A-1s changes won’t be used at the Blast Premier Fall Final

Earlier this week, a CS:GO update was dropped by Valve, shaking up the meta. From now on, the AWP will have five bullets per magazine and the M4A-1s will do less damage at a distance. However, these weren’t the only changes introduced. In a surprising move, Valve has opted to remove Dust 2 and replace it with Anubis in the Active Duty Pool. This is in line with the developers’ efforts to prevent the map pool from stagnating.

However, it has been confirmed that the Blast Premier Fall Final won’t be played on this patch.

CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final to keep Dust 2 in the Active Duty map pool

Confirming the news to HLTV, Blast’s Chief Innovation Officer, Nicolas Estrup, mentioned the tournament will not be played on the new patch. This is primarily to give teams to practice the new map before having to play competitively. Anubis has never been in the Active Duty pool and no executes/strats have been popularized yet.

Additionally, the AWP change will also affect how aggressive AWPers play the game. The new reduction in magazine size will prompt players to take safer angles and promotes teamplay with a rifle in case they miss. While AWPers will need to re-adjust, riflers have some changes to get used to as well. Despite Valve’s previous efforts and nerfs, the M4A-1s reigns supreme. Their latest attempt to balance the gun increases its damage drop-off.

Since the update has been out for less than a week, professional teams will take time to adapt to the new map. However, this may be the last event played on the pre-nerf patch. With the Blast World Final 2022 scheduled for December, that event will most likely be played on the latest patch.

