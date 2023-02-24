New Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure DLC coming March 29, 2023

One of the premier racing games of 2021 is getting a new lease on life with fresh DLC. Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is a large expansion coming to the racing game, bringing new cars, biomes, and features. As the name suggests, players will be taking their rides off-road for high-octane racing and a new storyline. Here’s everything new in the upcoming DLC.

New Forza Horizon 5 DLC adds 10 new off-road cars

The new DLC will be paid for a few users. The exact availability is detailed on the official Forza blog:

“Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is included in the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle, the Premium Edition, and Expansions Bundle. It’s also available for standalone purchase at $19.99.”

The new DLC will feature 10 new cars, all with a focus on rally and off-roading:

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition

2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1

2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy

1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’

2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS

2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck

2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 ‘Trophy Jeep’

2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck

2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck

Players will also get access to a brand new location called Sierra Nueva, located North of the original Mexico map. This location is further split into six different biomes with varying conditions:

Abandoned Quarry (Gymkhana)

Sand Dunes (Deformable terrain)

Desert Gorge

Green Hills

Palm Forest (Destructible environment)

Pueblo Artza (City biome)

One of the headlines for the update is a brand-new type of deformable terrain, adding a bit of realism to the off-roading experience. The Rally Adventure DLC will be available on March 29, 2023, on Xbox, PC on Windows and Steam, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

