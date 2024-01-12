5 PS Plus Games You Should Check Out If You Haven’t Already

PlayStation Plus is home to an impressive range of games with titles of all kinds. The subscription houses titles for both PS4 and PS5 and in addition Premium subscription holders can also play PS3, PS2, and PSP games whenever they want. This makes the PS Plus subscriptions one of the most value for money services in the live gaming market. Likewise, this piece will look at the best games you should try out from the PS Plus subscription if you haven’t already.

PS Plus prides itself in its catalog of some of the best titles released in recent years and even has games that were released by Sony a decade back for its last generation consoles. However, the ones listed in this article are strictly recently games that can keep one engrossed for hours. These primarily include AAA action-adventure titles that have the best story and set pieces, as well as indie gems worth checking out.

5. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Developer: Eidos-Montreal

Eidos-Montreal Publisher: Square Enix

Guardians of the Galaxy has garnered tons of media coverage in recent years. The success of the MCU gave Marvel tons of room to experiment with the space family which led to this game and other ones, namely a Telltale game of the same name. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best Marvel games you can get mainly because it lets you play as Starlord, the leader of the Guardians.

As Starlord you have the signature dual handguns which let you fire elemental shots that have various status effects on the enemies and are used to unlock new routes for the team. The gameplay is linear and you have a chapter-wise distribution of the story. You can acquire and upgrade the skills of your fellow Guardians by advancing the story.

Many other characters like Lady Hellbender, Adam Warlock, and Mantis make an appearance. The worlds are colorful, the crude humor of the Guardians is present and there is all-around chaos and dysfunctionality present in each chapter making the game one of the best to play for Marvel fans.

4. Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Ghostwire Tokyo is an underrated gem straight out of anime. Combining the modern layout of Tokyo with old-world Japanese culture, it has everything you would want out of an open-world action-adventure game. The combat of the game is brilliant as you take control of the protagonist Akito Izuki who is bonded with a spirit. This ragtag duo combines to rescue the city from spirits. Aside from upgrading your skills by defeating spirits and rescuing people, you can pet dogs and even roam around the city.

As Akito, you can utilize the power of water, fire, and wind and upgrade those abilities to be better equipped to fight the spirits. Described as “karate meets magic” the combat is simplistic and follows the general rule of an FPS. Collecting various Yokai and spirit points will reward you with resources to find the bad guys and advance through the story. There are side missions available as well which put you in charge of either hunting down or finding certain people of interest.

In short, Ghoswire Tokyo is the perfect action game you can play on the weekend with a good story and brilliant combat.

3. Fallout 4

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Fallout 4 is not for everybody. However, if one gets used to gameplay and the open world, it becomes one of the greatest games ever made. It is so popular in gaming culture nowadays that people still make mods about it without hesitation. Fallout 4 did a lot of things right including the story, character progression, the customization, the open world, game mechanics and so much more. Exploring the open world and seeing the effects of Nuclear Fallout puts into perspective the current state of the world.

You can befriend NPCs, go out on missions, build your colonies, and collect scrap resources to build yourself useful tools. Fallout 4 has everything you would want from a successful game. It knows its strong points and it knows how to do it right. The protagonist is as fleshed out as the other characters and there are more than a hundred thousand voice lines for all the NPCs combined. There are more than 50 different guns to use with customization options and you can even start a romance with certain NPCs.

Fallout 4 is a completely open-world experience that we recommend you try out at least once due to its authenticity and uniqueness.

2. Dishonored 2

Developer: Arkane Lyon

Arkane Lyon Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Dishonored is not for the weak. The franchise created something beautiful when it came out with its first installment in 2012. The second game continues where it left off as you can either choose to play as Corvo Attano or the now Empress Emily Kaldwin. Old players would be familiar with Corvo’s powers as you can teleport, take possession of humans and creatures alike, and even bend time to your will.

Emily on the other hand has a pretty unique move set with clones, a Domino skill that inflicts the same effects on enemies together and mesmerizes enemies which sedates them. The setting is a steampunk link where there are Victorian styles blended with cold iron-like structures. There are chapter-wise installments of the story and a semi-open world to explore in each chapter.

As usual, the ending of the game depends on what you do throughout. If you use non-lethal takedowns, you get the good ending and if you kill without mercy, then you get the bad ending and vice versa. The moral dilemma of choosing right or falling over to the dark side makes the Dishonored franchise one of the best in recent times.

1. Rise of the Tomb Raider

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Crystal Dynamics Publisher: Microsoft Studios/Square Enix

The Tomb Raider franchise has always been quite popular, and the interest in it double with the reboot trilogy. While Lara’s character is charismatic and likeable, people like the idea of playing an adventure game based on a female protagonist. Likewise, the Tomb Raider reboot made her start from scratch and by the end of the game, she was everything we knew and loved. Rise of the Tomb Raider starts with Lara in her element, doing what she wants to do.

The semi-open-world gameplay complements the story quite well. It is similar to the other games on this list, there are chapters in this journey. In addition to the Uncharted-like traversal, the combat is also quite engaging, making use of multiple weapons and skill trees to make hunting and fighting easier. You can equip various outfits that Lara has won in her previous journeys as well.

Resource collection is a huge part of the game utilizing Lara’s intelligence to build on-the-go equipment such as ammo, healing items, and more. The story is beautiful and the amount of side missions and Tombs will keep you replaying each mission and area over and over again. This is the perfect game if you want something with lots of replay ability.