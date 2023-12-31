The Best Multiplayer Games to Play on the PS Plus Extra and Premium Subscription

The PlayStation Plus Subscription is one of the best gaming services in today’s industry. It provides tons of value and a full catalog that gives players the freedom to access games that they have been playing since their childhood. However, the world has moved on to multiplayer games and those are the latest fad these days. That is why, we will be looking at the best multiplayer games available on the PS Plus Extra and Premium Subscriptions to see which ones you can play.

The subscription has tons of options but we are going to single out the ones that are fun to play and unique.

The Best Multiplayer Games to Play On PS Plus Extra and Premium

Right off the bat, we want to mention that there are tons of other selections like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Tekken and Riders Republic are also great alternatives to the ones on this list but they couldn’t make it. To make the list as simple and accessible as possible, we have only included 5 games that cater to every multiplayer genre.

Also, the chronology of the list does not matter as every game in here is worth attempting no matter the ranking of them on this list. Each of these games has its appeal and provides a unique multiplayer experience.

5. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developers: Arc System Works

Arc System Works Publishers: Bandai Namco Entertainment

We start off the list with Dragon Ball FighterZ which is essentially DBZ games going back to their 2/2.5D routes just like the Budokai series. Dragon Ball FighterZ has a 2.5D environment and is a fighting game with tons of characters from the franchise. The game has a story mode as well which players can participate in if the multiplayer is too much for them.

However, we are here to talk about the game’s multiplayer and it is executed quite well. The gameplay is addictive and the graphical quality is beautiful. The game has tons of things going for it including its old-school fighting game mechanics, strong signature moves, combos, iconic characters, and much more. Players select three characters in a match to form a team and all three of them must be defeated for you to lose the match.

This makes matches pretty exciting and the game also has a system in which you can collect Dragon Balls during the fight by performing certain combos. After you collect all the Dragon Balls, Shenron provides you with a buff that lasts the duration of the match. The game has a lower skill ceiling in comparison to other fighting games like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Tekken which is why it made it to this list.

At the end of the day, people just need a game to have fun and enjoy rather than getting beat up by an expert player with hours of experience in a fighting game. Dragon Ball FighterZ is the perfect game for beginners.

4. For Honor

Developers: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publishers: Ubisoft

For Honor is one of the most unique concepts to be turned into a multiplayer game. Essentially, it is a medieval game with lots of warrior classes. You can choose from Knights, Vikings, Samurai, Ancient Chinese, and Outlander factions and grow your character throughout the game. All of these heroes have abilities of their own. There are differences in fighting styles, move sets, and skills in addition to appearances.

However, we are here for the multiplayer and that has a ton to offer the gaming community. The game has different modes of multiplayer. Dominion is like Domination from Call of Duty where four players face off against each other and have to hold spaces to gain points. When a team’s point reaches 1000, they can ‘break’ their opponents and have a chance at victory.

Duel is a 1v1 battle against a random player. Skirmish is a 4v4 fight where players have to kill each other to gain points. Many more modes provide hours of fun to the player. However, the combat system in this game is hard to master. That is why, you will have to practice in single-player for a while before you get accustomed to the chaos of multiplayer.

Even though the game is more than 5 years old, it blends legendary warriors and a beautiful strategic experience flawlessly. It is one of the best multiplayer games if you want to be serious about the PvP experience.

3. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Developers: Massive Entertainment

Massive Entertainment Publishers: Ubisoft

The Division 2 is worth downloading just because of its multiplayer. The base game is a third-person shooter with a cover-based system. The game supports up to four players at once who can participate in missions together. You will have to create your agent at the start of the game with customization options like gender and appearance among other things.

Weapons are classified into rarity and there are categories such as SMGs, rocket launchers, explosives and so much more. Players gain experience by completing missions. They are also rewarded with loot and XP upon doing so which they can use to upgrade their skills and better their overall character. The city of Washington is an open world that players can explore of their own free will. The game has tons of NPCs that award missions and supplies to the players.

When you hop into Multiplayer using the “Conflict” menu, you have the option to participate in various game modes such as Team Deathmatch among others. However, before hopping onto the multiplayer mode, we highly recommend that you play the campaign mode so you can learn the mechanics and the ins and outs of the game.

In essence, Tom Clancy’s The Divison 2 is one of the best multiplayer games in the PS Plus subscription because of its familiar setting that most FPS players are used to. It might not follow the same principle as Call of Duty but it is fun regardless.

2. Wreckfest

Developers: Bugbear Entertainment

Bugbear Entertainment Publishers: THQ Nordic

Think of Death Race and multiply the chaos by a thousand. Wreckfest is one of the best racing games to play because of its commitment to vehicle-based combat and it executes it flawlessly. One other franchise that does this well is Burnout. However, the Burnout series is all about crashing and burning, and Wreckfest is a little bit more tactical and strategy-based.

Players will have to find ways to block their opponents, tackle them, or shut them in using barriers. In all honesty, it is a much more strategic approach to racing rather than Burnout’s chaotic approach. Aside from the races, players can spend time choosing upgrades for their vehicles, customizing their rides, and buying new ones.

Other than traditional means of racing, there are other game modes that task players to avoid getting damaged and so on, which can be difficult considering the amount of metal going around the tracks. Aside from a superb multiplayer, the game also has a single player which gamers will enjoy.

There is no co-op or support play, however. Wreckfest is one of those games that might not be your traditional racing games that award technical capability and skill. However, if you are looking for pure fun then this is one of those games that you should check, especially if you are a racing game enthusiast.

1. GTA Online

Developers: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publishers: Rockstar Games

GTA Online is one of the best multiplayer games out there that is still going strong despite being released almost a decade earlier. GTA 5 when it came out, broke records and was a huge hit among the fans. Seeing the reception, Rockstar decided to invest in an online mode using the same game engine and graphics. The result was GTA Online and none of them have ever looked back. However, fans have some understandable qualms about this game.

GTA Online has tons of microtransactions that can affect its quality. However, if you were to look past that, GTA Online is one of the best experiences one could have, at least while waiting for GTA VI to be released. It features lots of game modes where one can participate in PvP and PvE content. In addition to that, there are activities such as racing, heists, and other things you can participate in.

Rockstar releases DLC for the game every year which keeps the player base coming back to the game. You are going to play as a silent protagonist and make your way up in the world through nefarious means

Whatever features GTA V had, GTA Online has more. On top of that, you can play with or against other players which is always a plus. Even in 2023, GTA Online has a flourishing player base since Rockstar is always pumping out new content for it. If you want a complete experience with tons of quantity and quality, then GTA Online is the way to go.