PS Plus Extra is upgrading its catalog with some of the best titles that gamers can get their hands on. In addition to the newest titles on PS Plus, players are also going to get a chance to experience classics through the PS Plus Premium subscription. This piece will go through all games in the PS Plus and Premium unveiled in the PlayStation Blog for January 2024.

PS Plus Extra Games For January 2024

PlayStation Plus has an extensive catalog of award-winning games that justify its subscription price. Just like the Xbox Game Pass, they keep adding new titles that keep players hooked on for hours on end. For January 2024, Sony are adding nine different titles with varying genres so that players can have a little bit of everything. This announcement comes from PlayStation after revealing the inaugural titles to be A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Saves the World earlier this month.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Titles

We have nine different titles to look at for this month’s additions including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Resident Evil 2 Remake which has been one of the most hyped titles in recent years. Coincidently, Resident Evil 2 Remake is also releasing for the Xbox Game Pass.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Combine D&D with a First-person shooter and you get Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. An extension of the Borderlands franchise, this game retains the crude and dry humor of the franchise along with tons of weapon choices, colorful worlds, fast travel, and tabletop mechanics.

Skill Trees, rare loot, ability combinations, and the on-the-go world Tiny Tina creates for you are sure to be entertaining even for people who do not like FPS games.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Play as either Claire Redfield or Leon. S. Kennedy in this undead masterpiece. Resident Evil 2 Remake hits it out of the park while also retaining the charm of the old Resident Evil Games. Dive into Raccoon City in the third person perspective of either protagonist as you find a way to escape the city and the infestation of Undead.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Essentially a crafting simulator but set in space, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is a good game for people who want to salvage tech and make something out of it. Players get a chance to recover high-tech by scouring through a variety of spaceships. By advancing, you get to take part in better crafting as players have the option to choose from either the campaign or free play to relax.

Lego City Undercover

Bringing Lego Humor to the PS Plus pass, you get to dive into Lego City playing as Chase McCain who is tasked to hunt down Rex Fury. Players can opt to play a two-player co-op and get a chance to explore more than 20 different districts in the city.

Just Cause 3

Weapons, explosions, and high-octane action, that is what the Just Cause franchise is all about. Essentially, the Far Cry franchise but with over-the-top stunts and more air time, Just Cause 3 is a must-have if you want an adrenaline high while playing.

Session: Skate Sim

This is a Skating Simulator but with advanced controls and many combinations. Made for skaters by skaters, this game combines the authentic 90s culture with modern graphics and gameplay. Players can try out life-like stunts using top-of-the-line equipment from top brands.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

A tactical stealth game set in the Edo period. Shadow Tactics gives you control of multiple specialist assassins and lets you sneak into enemy territory. Think through each scenario, set traps, poison your enemies, and make plans to efficiently take out enemies in missions.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Play as three different vampires in this RPG filled with blood, unique combat, and the ability to influence the story with your choices. Choose to go about your story any way you want; seduction, stealth, or intimidation? All choices are open to the players as each vampire has a different skill set, allowing you to tweak gameplay.

Surviving the Aftermath

This post-apocalyptic world is one of the best explore as you are in charge of building a colony and restoring civilization. Recruit people for the task and choose from over 80 specialists to design the world, protect the colony, and usher in a new era post-apocalypse.

PlayStation Premium Classics

In addition to these nine great games coming to the PS Plus Pass, we also have 5 classic titles coming to the Premium Tier of the subscription. Those titles are:

Rally Cross

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Legend of Mana

Secret of Mana

Games Leaving the PS Plus Extra Catalog in January 2024

It is a given in subscription services to change games periodically. That is why, the nine games releasing in January 2024 will replace nine of the old ones, who will leave the service. The games leaving the PS Plus Extra catalog are as follows:

