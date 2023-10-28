The Best Games to Play on the PS Plus Extra

PS Plus Extra has a carefully curated catalog of PS4 and PS5 games that cover almost every genre you can think of. In addition, it allows players access to new games every month, along with online multiplayer and other exclusives, the service is known for.



The best part about gaming-based subscription services is the convenience. The convenience of borrowing and playing the titles you love without the responsibility of owning them. With a small charge every month, you can play hundreds of games at the drop of a hat.

Most of these titles are mainstream icons, hailed for their gameplay or story. In this article, we are going to list down 10 of our favorite games that you must try out from PS Plus Extra. However, if you are interested in trying out games from the previous generations, you should consider subscribing to the Deluxe plan.

Contents

Top 10 Games You Should Try Out From the PS Plus Extra Catalog

10. Wolfenstein II: The New Collosus

9. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves

8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

7. Horizon Forbidden West

6. Devil May Cry 5

5. Dragon Ball FighterZ

4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige

3. Bloodborne

2. God of War

1. Infamous Second Son

All of these games that we have picked out have an excellent linear story along with top-of-the-line graphics and fleshed-out characters. In fact, they have been rated highly by fans all around the world. However, keep in mind that the chronology of the list does not matter so the first game is not better than the fifth and vice versa.

Every title on this list is worth trying out if you haven’t already. We are going to look at 10 of the best entries you can find in the Extra Subscription. Some of them are even available in the Deluxe one which allows you to play games from the PS2, PSP, and more.

10. Wolfenstein II: The New Collosus

Developer: MachineGames

MachineGames Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Wolfenstein is one of the best franchises to tackle the dystopian genre and this game is proof of that. The Extra Catalog has four Wolfenstein installations but we recommend playing the first one to understand the story and then this one for its spectacle. One of the most gruesome and action-packed FPS single-player games, Wolfenstein II keeps on giving.

William “B.J” Blazkowicz is back and out for blood for real. This time he has an arsenal of weapons that he can use to kill his enemies. The variety of weaponry is good and does justice to the versatility of the first game. You can also dual-wield weapons just like the first one, and the combat along with the story is much more fleshed out than before.

In a single game, you will go from fighting the Nazis to traveling to outer space for a mission. The game’s range is like a Hollywood film where there are grand setpieces and conversations that keep viewers engaged without being too cheesy. That is the biggest appeal of this franchise. However, we recommend that you play this game exclusively for the combat which is the best thing because of its simplicity.

9. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves brought Uncharted 4 and the standalone expansion The Lost Legacy featuring Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross to the PlayStation 5. Chloe Frazer has become a fan favorite among Uncharted fans ever since her first appearance in Uncharted 2, and that coupled with Nathan Drake’s popularity makes Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves extremely desirable.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is a satisfactory end to Nathan Drake’s career as a Treasure Hunter but the ‘legacy’ continues on through Chloe Frazer, Nadine Ross, and Sam Drake as they search for the lost Tusk of Ganesh in the standalone expansion. The combat is the signature Uncharted with heavy and light weapons, while the traversal is much improved and includes new features. Moreover, the graphics have been overhauled for the PlayStation 5, which naturally leads to several jaw-dropping moments

These two games complete the series nicely and round off Nathan Drake’s story that set sail way back in the first game. There is not much to be said about the franchise which speaks volumes of its creativity and storytelling. Simply put, this is one bundle you cannot miss out on, especially if you have followed the franchise throughout the years.

8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spider-Man is back and he is better than ever. Miles Morales has taken up the mantle and the freshness it brings to Spider-Man is both fun and thrilling to experience. This standalone expansion to Marvel’s Spider-Man puts the player in the titular character’s shoes right after he has taken up the mantle. Moreover, you even get to experience how Miles feels as you zip around the city with the carelessness and uniqueness of a teen who is experiencing such a high for the first time.

Miles is not Peter and Peter is not Miles. On paper, this might be the sequel of the first Spider-Man game but it is not in any way the same title. In fact, Miles has his own set of powers, move-set, and suits. On top of it, the new and improved web-swinging is the most fun part as you get to be the one controlling Miles as he nonchalantly swings around and over the skyscrapers.

There is a skill tree unique to Miles and the way his story develops throughout the game right until the end where he becomes confident in his abilities after an initial struggle is satisfying. You must try this game if you wish to experience an eccentric take on the tried and tested Spider-Man formula.

7. Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Aloy’s journey continues through Horizon Forbidden West as she embarks on a whole new adventure with people who support her throughout her journey. The best part about the Horizon franchise is that they focus on individual character development in addition to advancing the plot. That combination makes for a fleshed-out story that feels whole.

Horizon Forbidden West has better combat, a refined story, and better graphics than the first one. It came on the PS Plus Extra subscription a year after its release which might explain what Sony is planning to do with its AAA titles. If you haven’t started the Horizon franchise we highly recommend that you do. This game combined with its prequel will keep you satisfied and at the edge of your gaming chair for more than 100 hours of story and gameplay.

Due to its progression, character development, and beautiful world and scenery, this game received critical acclaim and is regarded as a worthy successor of the first game. This is undoubtedly the right step in the direction of preserving the legacy of single-player games.

6. Devil May Cry 5

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

The Devil May Cry franchise has always been a fan favorite because it has created a genre of its own containing dry humor, larger-than-life characters, and an over-the-top but fun and button-spamming combat system. The latest addition to the DMC franchise is nothing less than that and improves on the path and blueprint the previous games laid out for it.

With the addition of a new playable character called V, the game manages to vary its combat system, amuse its players through the story, and keep it engaging until the game ends. Moreover, the all-new upgrade system and the game’s combat ensures that you will be glued to your screens for hours progressing and pulling out the most over-the-top moves whenever possible.

However, an important and often overlooked part of the game aside from the characters and their story is the environment and the overall maps that we get to play. The photo-realistic locations really add to the mystique of the city which has borrowed inspiration from England. Capcom has put its art and soul into this game and you should give it a try for its combat alone even if you haven’t played all the games in the franchise.

5. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developer: Arc System Works

Arc System Works Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Even if they are not critically acclaimed most of the time, the Dragon Ball games have been hours of endless fun and button spamming. The earlier routes of the franchise aimed to please the fans in a more 3D environment as Budokai Tenkaichi 3 was regarded as the most fun out of all the Dragon Ball games. Then Xenoverse took its place but it had its flaws as well.

With FighterZ, you can do what you want which is play as your favorite DBZ characters without any restrictions. Similar to any other fighting game, Dragon Ball Z FighterZ puts two characters against each other in a no-holds-barred arena. Play as Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, the Androids, or any one of your favorite characters from the Dragon Ball franchise.

The game’s 2.5 D setting is perfect for the Dragon Ball franchise and works because of the fast-paced action of fighting games. The game received reviews praising the combat and the mechanics. With a roster of more than 40 characters, it is difficult to not find a game that is better than FighterZ aside from the Tenkaichi series that caters to the requests of the Dragon Ball fans and gives them everything they want.

4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige has been a staple in FPS games for more than seven years and it is still growing due to a myriad of released DLC featuring multiple unique characters. The game is an objective-based tactical shooter with multiple game modes that require you to either eliminate the enemy forces or secure the objective.

The game has 11 maps and 5 different game modes including Hostage where you need to rescue hostages and Secure Area where you need to secure an area and the enemy has to stop you from taking the point. The Operators in the game have unique abilities that allow them to take space or debuff the enemy. They also have guns and equipment unique to them. There are more than 60 characters to choose from, each one having a unique characteristic and appearance.

Rainbow Six Seige heavily relies on environmental destruction and does that really well. Players will have to destroy walls, barriers, and windows to infiltrate, collect information, and more to achieve their objectives. If you are tired of traditional FPS games like Call of Duty, Valorant, or CS: GO, we recommend giving Rainbow Six Seige a try.

3. Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

If you want something of a change from the usual RPG or FPS, then Bloodborne is something we know you will love. The game is set in the Victorian Era where there is a disease infecting mankind. You are a Hunter who is set to unveil the mystery of this disease while fighting monsters and mystical beings. The game is one of the best adventure games to play filled with brilliant graphics, a linear and well-crafted story, and elements borrowed from the Dark Souls franchise.

The game is made with love and is a gift for anyone who loves soulsborne titles. Bloodborne received critical acclaim due to the way it was handled. It is filled with boss fights, a variety of items that boost your performance, mini-bosses, and NPCs. The game also features a New Game Plus which lots of players like. The combat is fleshed out and features multiple weapons such as melee and ranged ones.

Additionally, Bloodborne also has an experience-based system where killing enemies gives you Blood Echoes. The game’s intricate leveling system combined with the refined combat will surely give you hours of enjoyment.

2. God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studios

Santa Monica Studios Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War has built a lasting legacy giving gamers a lifetime’s worth of memories. Most of the adult gamers grew up playing the earlier God of War games on their PlayStation 2’s. We thought the franchise peaked when God of War 3 was released but with Kratos’s return and in a newer world, we have something worth fighting for again.

In God of War 2018, Kratos is much more controlled and mature, in comparison to his younger self. He even has a son, Atreus, who fits brilliantly into the game’s story and combat. Make no mistake, this game is not plot-driven, it is a character-driven narrative centered around Kratos and Atreus’s journey. They encounter friends and foes along the journey and learn new things about themselves as they bond as father and son.

The signature Blades of Chaos make a comeback and they are precise instead of vengeful. The Leviathan Axe hits true against Kratos’s enemies and Atreus bow carves out paths they can traverse through. Additionally, the game has RPG-like elements now which suits the God of War franchise and is a welcome model for future titles should there be more to come.

All in all, God of War is a must-play experience about Kratos and Atreus’s journey that both new and old fans would adore.

1. Infamous: Second Son

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Infamous is one of the best gaming franchises of all time, but it is not getting another installation for a while. Until then, let us revisit the successor of Infamous 2, Infamous Second Son, which was released for the PS4 back in 2014. This game saw Delsin Rowe becoming the one to carry on the mantle of Good and Bad Karma after Cole McGrath’s Sacrifice in the second game.

Infamous Second Son has you play as a conduit whose powers let you control smoke, concrete, and neon. Moreover, while helping people will build Good Karma, hurting them or engaging in destructive actions will push the bar toward Evil. The end result and the game’s ending depend on your Karma. You will constantly be questioned and criticized for what you do, but it is important for you to maintain an image, no matter which side of the coin you are playing on.

The game’s combat system is refined and clean. With the sheer variety of powers and the ability to explore the city better and faster than the previous games, Infamous Second Son is a critically acclaimed sequel you must try.