All Cult Stash Locations and Solutions in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 has various hidden collectibles to find and Cult Stashes is one of them. These boxes are found in certain locations and present the player with riddles to be solved. Upon solving these riddles or puzzles, players are rewarded items, special upgrades, or weapons that are helpful on the run.

There are a total of 22 Cult Stashes available in Alan Wake 2, and finding all of them opens an area that cannot be accessed during normal gameplay. These unlockables are spread across areas like Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake, Watery, and more. On maps, they are often marked with a container symbol.

It is to be remembered, that getting to a few of these locations mentioned will require Bolt Cutters, if you don’t have it, things will be paused. Now, if you are willing to do this hunt on your own, you can go to Kavala Knights Workshop in “Return 3: Local Girl” to get marked maps. With all these things said, here are the locations of every Cult Stash available in the survival horror game.

Cult Stash Location in Alan Wake 2 with solutions

In Alan Wake 2, Cult Stashes give players various tasks, like solving a mathematics problem, puzzles, keypads or Simon Says. Here is how many stashes are available in every location in the game:

Cauldron Lake: 5

Bright Falls: 9

Watery: 8

Cauldron Lake Cult Stash locations and solutions:

1) Near the murder site

You will encounter this near the murder site when you first start the game. Go around the general store and you’ll find the first stash in front of a yellow trailer. To solve the puzzle look around the trailer and look for the the triangle shape sequence. Hint: (1) Up and Down Corner Connected Triangles (2) Triangles with tips meeting each other (3) Sides connected Triangles.

2) Cauldron Lakeshore

Go to the southwest corner of the map, and go near the barricaded shore. However, you can access this stash after the flooding is gone in the area. This will give you a Simon Says puzzle, so follow the instructions that are given on the screen to unlock it.

3) Crow’s Foot Hills

On the left-hand side of the map near Witch’s Hut, you’ll find Crow’s Foot Hill. Keep walking down the path until you reach the marked location. To open this stash, you have to keep following the yellow arrows on trees by using your flashlight. This will lead you to a key that opens the stash in that area.

4) Private Cabin

Go to the Private Cabin, where you’ll find another Saving Station in Alan Wake 2. Look around the cabin outside, where you will find a Cult Stash. Here you will given a cryptic math problem that says Rock-Rock-Tree. The puzzle hints towards, two rocks in the area and a tree, which has simple math. Find all of the specified numbers and put them in the number lock. Answer: 6-5-8.

5) Rental Cabins

To access this stash you will need Bolt Cutters, if you don’t have it yet then come back later. Go to the Rental Cabins on the right side of the map, and go inside the bathroom of cabin number one. Around the area, find every tree with glowing numbers using your torch and get the key to open this Cult Stash.

Bright Falls Cult Stash locations and solutions:

1) Bunker Woods

Cross the bridge on the left side of Bunker Woods marked on the map, and keep following the path. While following the trail towards the circular part marked on the map, you’ll find the box. Interact with it to start a Simon Says puzzle and complete the instructions given to you.

2) Behind the abandoned red truck

Walk down the pathway towards Billie’s Boat Yard and go to the marked location on the map provided. There you will find an abandoned red truck, which has the Cult Stash. You can choose to solve the math problem provided. However, to save time, the answer is 1-6-6.

3) Wellness Center

On your way to the Wellness Center in Alan Wake 2, you will find a small trail leading to nowhere specific. For assistance, follow the location marked above to reach your destination. In that location try to find the secluded key, and use it to open the stash marked with a down arrow on a tree.

4) Outskirts of Ranger Station

At the bottom of Valhalla Nursing Home, follow the path towards Ranger Station. While walking along the path, you will find the next Cult stash which has a new puzzle. This puzzle is similar to the triangle puzzle and look around the surrounding for clues. Hint: (1) Sides connected Triangles. (2) Twin Downward Connected Triangles. (3) Triangles with tips meeting each other.

5) Ranger Station

Another locked case could be found near the Ranger Station building. To open this Cult Stash, you will need a key, which can be found at the base of the Ranger Station chimney.

6) Elderwood Palace Lodge

Go to Elderwood Palace Lodge and go explore outside until you find a large white storage truck with the stash. Interact with the stash which gives a Simon Says puzzle and follow the instructions accordingly.

7) Harbor Street

Right next to Elderwood Palace Lodge, you will find Harbor Street, where you’ll find a locked-off area. To open this area, use the Bolt Cutters to unlock the pier pathway and find the stash right next to the entrance. Find the required numbers for opening the stash by looking at poles that state the water level. If you are having trouble finding them all, the code is 6-9-7 to open the lock.

8) Near Oh Deer Dining

Find the alley beside Oh Deer Dining until you find a locked-away area, access it by using Bolt Cutters. You’ll be presented with a Cult Stash puzzle that asks you to find a shape sequence by looking at the area. Hint: (1) Two Upward connected Triangles. (2) Sides connected Triangles. (3) Overlapping Upward pointed Triangles.

9) Sheriff’s Station

The last Cult Stash of Brightfall area in Alan Wake 2 can be found inside Sherriff’s Station. However, it can only be accessed during the final chapter of Saga’s story part in the game. Walk down the stairs through the first gate and find the gate requiring bolt cutters. Find the clues that unlock the stash by looking around. Answer: 1-4-6.

Watery Cult Stash locations and solutions in Alan Wake 2:

On unlocking every stash in Watery, you get access to the Lighthouse, which has designated rewards. However, keep in mind that the game doesn’t allow you to find every stash if you keep following the main story to its ending.

1) Downtown Watery

At the bottom of Downtown Watery, you will find a small dock, and walk towards the end of it. In this, you will given a math problem, and solve it to get the answer. In case you are in a rush, then the answer is 4-9-6.

2) Northend Woods

Head towards the north of Downtown Watery and on the right side you will find the stash in Alan Wake 2. For extra accuracy, look at the map saying Kari’s Garage, and use the map above for reference. After finding the Cult Stash with Simon Says, follow the instructions properly to unlock it.

3) Break Area Cabin in Watery

If you’ve taken the stash mentioned above, the next one in line is in the same area. On the northern part saying Kari’s Garage, you will find a Cabin, and go north. There you find a Cult Stash which requires code numbers. Use the targets with crossbow bolts present near the area to find the numbers. Answer: 5-2-7.

4) Slow Roaster

Go to the area on the map that says “Slow Roaster” to find the next stash. To find the numbers required to unlock it, look at the striped cups from the ride present there to find the code. Answer: 1-4-7.

5) Houtari Well

On the X-marked location on Houtari Well, go up north in that area to find the next stash. Go near Mr. Drippy’s statue in Coffee World Park and get the key underneath it. Use this key to open the Cult Stash and reap its rewards.

6) Behind Kavala Knights Workshop

To access the back side of Kavala Knights Workshop, you’ll need Bolt Cutters. Find the gate along the path to the place, and get past it to reach the back of the workshop. To get the code for this Cult Stash, look at the leftover rides. Answer: 5-4-2.

7) Lighthouse Trailer Park

On the map, you’ll find a place saying “My Trailer” and go behind that trailer to find it. This unlockable will require a key which can be found near the garbage.

8) Watery Lighthouse

The last Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2 can be found near Watery Lighthouse. Go to the cliffs near it and follow the yellow symbols which can be found using your torch. This a symbol-based puzzle, so find the related symbols by looking at the area. Hint: (1) Overlapping Downward Triangles. (2) Overlapping Upward Triangles. (3) Two connected Downward Triangles.