Alan Wake 2 Rock Rock Tree Puzzle Solution

Alan Wake 2 has brought back the mind-blowing survival horror action from the original game. Aside from the action against the Takens, the game is full of puzzles for players to solve. But the “Rock Rock Tree” puzzle to open the Cult Stash is having everyone scratch their heads.

The players will find a crate saying, “Rock, rock, tree. Are you bright enough?” near the Witchfinder Station during the Return 2: Heart chapter. To open the box, players should find three math equations on two rocks and a tree near the crate.

This puzzle has been worrying many fans, as the majority of them were unable to do so. But they don’t have to worry anymore, as following this guide will help them solve this tricky Alan Wake 2 puzzle with ease.

The first equation is “3+3” on a rock behind the crate, solving which will give 6 .

. Then move down to the lower part of the area to spot the “7-2” equation, which will provide a 5 .

. Finally, players should go to the left of the first rock to spot a tree with “6+2”. The answer to this equation is 8 .

. After the players get all the numbers, they should enter 658 on the stash to unlock it.

Rewards for solving the “Rock Rock Tree” in Alan Wake 2

Despite players having a tough time solving the “Rock Rock Tree” puzzle, most are still not giving up on it. The main reason behind that would be the rewards they will get after opening the crate for the Cult Stash.

After using the code 658 on the crate, players will find a Hand Flare, Propane Tank, and First Aid Kit. The players will require all these items during their run in Alan Wake 2.

Flares and Propane tanks are two of the best weapons to deal with a group of Taken. Lighting up a flare in front of Takens would eliminate them with ease. Otherwise, they can also throw the tank at the enemy and make it explode by shooting.

On the other hand, there is no need to explain the use of a First Aid Kit. Like every video game, it is a healing item that Alan Wake would use in the game to recover his health. So, the players should definitely solve this puzzle in order to get their hands on these three crucial items to continue their Alan Wake 2 run.