Sam Lake celebrates Alan Wake 2’s The Game Awards sweep with a solo Herald of Darkness choreography, fans claim his performance was the highlight of the night

Alan Wake 2 had a good run at The Game Awards (TGA) 2023 by bagging three accolades that night. The title has been awarded for having the best narrative, art direction, and game direction. Although the game didn’t secure the GOTY title, fans of Remedy Entertainment are still happy about what the studio achieved.

Advertisement

To share regards to The Game Awards, Sam Lake posted on X, a solo performance of him dancing to Herald of Darkness from Alan Wake 2. In the same, he also talks about Sofia Ruija for composing the choreography and calls it “brilliant.” Fans are hooked with the solo music video and share their positive thoughts on the dev’s success.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SamLakeRMD/status/1733642591516704938?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Alan Wake 2 was one of the most anticipated titles of 2023 and crossed all expectations with its gameplay experience. One such notable moment in the game was “WE SING,” which tells the back story of the titled author. To make it fun, the chapter was presented as a musical named “Herald of Darkness” with the help of Poets of the Fall.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sweet_Baby_Jays/status/1733644016711864341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Due to the popularity of Herald of Darkness and its performance in the game, fans wanted to see it at TGA 2023. To everyone’s surprise, Sam Lake, alongside the people involved in the music video got up on stage. This was regarded by fans as the highlight of their night during the award ceremony.

Sam Lake’s performance from Alan Wake 2 was the highlight of the night for many during The Game Awards 2023

Sam Lake made a post on X mentioning his gratitude towards The Game Awards for their prizes. The post contains a video of him dancing to Herald of Darkness as seen in Alan Wake 2. The same was performed live on stage at TGA 2023 and is considered one of the best moments.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sweet_Baby_Jays/status/1733644016711864341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Poets of the Fall has been working with Remedy Entertainment for a long time since Max Payne 2. Later on, the band took the persona of the Old Gods of Asgard in the Remedy game universe following the release of Alan Wake. To pay tribute to the alter ego, the band wore the same costume as seen in AW2 during their live performance at The Game Awards 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SaoryEmanoelle/status/1733645521045143868?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Just like the in-game music video of Herald of Darkness, Sam Lake took the stage with Ilkka Villie, Matthew Porretta, and David Harewood. By tag-teaming with Poets of the Fall, the performance was brought to life during the live show. All of them performed the choreography of Sofia Ruija in complete sync, which was loved by fans.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDogtor/status/1733647939296190943?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In Sam Lake’s thanking post on X, many fans shared how much they loved this sequence in Alan Wake 2. Some fans even took the effort to learn the steps in the choreography to dance along. Many of them claimed that this was the highlight of TGA night, as the show was full of unnecessary promotions. Due to this, a short performance of Herald of Darkness was loved by many during The Game Awards 2023.