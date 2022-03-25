“It pains us as both developers and players to release something we know could be more”: Associate Art Director of VALORANT responds to criticism by players, streamers and pros on the new skins

Here is what the Associate Art Director at VALORANT had to say about the community criticizing the animation less skins.

It all started when VALORANT had the most unique skins released. Elderflame, Prime, Glitchpop, Sentinels of Light are just a few of the top-tier skins released by VALORANT. However, once you set a certain standard for your skin collection, it’s tough to maintain that standard.

With the past few skin bundle releases, the criticism from fans has been nonstop. Criticism over prices, animations, and in general maintaining that standard. Even 100T Nadeshot recently tweeted about the recent lackluster Endeavour skin bundle.

No disrespect to Riot and the design team, but I think I speak for everyone that if a bundle doesn’t come with alternate color ways and special effects, the bundle is already chalked. So much potential with this one, too. https://t.co/tadDe8gRmf — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) March 23, 2022

Also read: Endeavour Bundle: Price, release date, and reasons for no animations

Sean Marino, Associate Art Director for Valorant responds to the criticism

Finally, we have a healthy explanation and statement made by Sean Marino regarding it. He tweeted, “I had to sit on this for a bit. I really wanted to respond, and needed to find the right way to do it.” Along with this, he added an image with a complete statement as he could not fit 280 words in one Tweet.

I had to sit on this for a bit. I really wanted to respond, and needed to find the right way to do it. No way I could fit this within the 280 limit so please excuse the image. https://t.co/zWuxZRmwO2 pic.twitter.com/OsTZayvV2y — Sean Marino (@oniram177) March 23, 2022

He talks about how every skin requires a huge amount of work. That his team works 24/7 with new ideas but sometimes things don’t work out as they want. He uses Gaia’s Vengeance skin bundle as an example and mentions how it took them over a year to perfect it. He is not outright “bashing” the criticism they are facing as he mentions he appreciates feedback and is always listening. He just wanted to give the community insight into the entire process of the skin.

Also read: Sean Gares And DDK joins 100 Thieves as the General Manager and Head Coach for their Valorant roster

Community’s reaction to Sean Marino

NRG Flexinja was one of the big names to rush immediately to the comments and support Sean. He mentioned how he loves the clarification and mentioned how VALORANT has the best cosmetics in any FPS he has ever played.