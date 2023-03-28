Apex Legends Sun Squad Event goes live today: Full patch notes and changes

Apex Legends Revelry will receive a large mid-season update tomorrow, bringing new cosmetics, heirlooms, and more. 24 limited-time cosmetics will be added to the game, including Legendary skins for Fuse and Mirage. Ash gets an heirloom this update alongside the addition of a brand new LTM called Heatwave. Here are all the changes and additions from the new Apex Legends update.

Apex Legends 2.20 adds new limited-time mode

New LTM: Heatwave

Heatwave takes the standard trio formula, and adds hotspots to it. Players could get caught out in mini heatwave zones that deplete their health. Taking cover under objects or indoors will be the only options, save for some items in supply drops that will be revealed once the mode goes live.

24 new limited-time cosmetics and Heirloom

All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Sun Squad Collection Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event.

Those who unlock all cosmetics before the event ends will receive Ash’s “Strongest Link” Heirloom. Players can track their progress in the Sun Squad tracker menu. 1,600 points are on offer every day, and challenges refresh daily.

Apex Legends 2.2 changelog

WEAPON CRAFTING

EVA-8 enters the replicator

30-30 Repeater enters the replicator

Longbow DMR returns to the floor

Volt SMG returns to the floor

LEGENDS UPDATE

Ash – Arc Snare

Cooldown decreased from 25s to 20s

Travel speed increased from 700 to 1200

Tether activation delay and snare grow time decreased by about 50% (The Arc Snare will more reliably hit intended targets)

QUALITY OF LIFE

Hide in-world item UI’s when aiming down the sight

Hide in-world crafting UI’s in the center of the screen when aiming down the sight

BUG FIXES