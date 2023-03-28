Apex Legends Sun Squad Event goes live today: Full patch notes and changes
Danyal Arabi
|Published 28/03/2023
Apex Legends Revelry will receive a large mid-season update tomorrow, bringing new cosmetics, heirlooms, and more. 24 limited-time cosmetics will be added to the game, including Legendary skins for Fuse and Mirage. Ash gets an heirloom this update alongside the addition of a brand new LTM called Heatwave. Here are all the changes and additions from the new Apex Legends update.
Apex Legends 2.20 adds new limited-time mode
New LTM: Heatwave
Heatwave takes the standard trio formula, and adds hotspots to it. Players could get caught out in mini heatwave zones that deplete their health. Taking cover under objects or indoors will be the only options, save for some items in supply drops that will be revealed once the mode goes live.
24 new limited-time cosmetics and Heirloom
All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Sun Squad Collection Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event.
Those who unlock all cosmetics before the event ends will receive Ash’s “Strongest Link” Heirloom. Players can track their progress in the Sun Squad tracker menu. 1,600 points are on offer every day, and challenges refresh daily.
Apex Legends 2.2 changelog
WEAPON CRAFTING
- EVA-8 enters the replicator
- 30-30 Repeater enters the replicator
- Longbow DMR returns to the floor
- Volt SMG returns to the floor
LEGENDS UPDATE
Ash – Arc Snare
- Cooldown decreased from 25s to 20s
- Travel speed increased from 700 to 1200
- Tether activation delay and snare grow time decreased by about 50% (The Arc Snare will more reliably hit intended targets)
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Hide in-world item UI’s when aiming down the sight
- Hide in-world crafting UI’s in the center of the screen when aiming down the sight
BUG FIXES
- [Perks] Extended Supply Bins will more reliably give survival items in some cases when they are needed.
- [Perks] Weapon Supply Bins will more reliably give attachments to teammates in specific edge cases.
- [Perks] Both Weapon and Extended Supply Bins no longer spawn in close proximity to Bins of the same type.
- Fixed a bug where re-rolling Daily Challenges would not produce the intended result of providing a non-mode dependent challenge.
- Fixed issue with players experiencing a loud start-up noise when starting a Team Deathmatch game with reactive weapon skin equipped.
- [Seer] Fixed bug where Seer could always see enemies with his passive since the UI updates to the minimap.
- [Octane] Fixed the bug where players could not cycle their weapons when using the Stim tactical while on a zipline.
- [Pathfinder ] fix for cases when landing onto a Jump Pad after using any length grappling hook will cause it to go extended cooldown.
- Fix for cases where players could not reload their gun when standing close to Wattson’s Pylon and aiming at it.
- [Xbox Series X Only] Fixed a bug with chat messages where the first message would not be received by the other party member who is on Xbox.
- Reduced the smoke VFX for Peacekeeper’s “Frostbite” reactive skin for better visibility in low-light areas.
- [DX12] Fixed bug where the player’s crosshairs would be disabled when Anti-Aliasing is set to ‘None’ and Aspect Ratio is not native.
- [DX12] Game no longer letterboxes when the aspect ratio is greater than 16:9 (in DX12, windowed)
- Fix for cases where the minimap would show a completely different location for Crypto when using the drone.