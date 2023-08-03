Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red- Latest leaks hint at this AC Japan game to feature an African Samurai

While Assassins Creed Mirage is only a few days from its official release, it is not the only AC game fans are hyped about. Ubisoft is also working on a Japanese-themed Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red. The latest leaks about it hint at an African samurai as the protagonist.

Fans long wanted an Assassin’s Creed title settled in feudal Japan. Finally, Ubisoft listened to those demands and announced Codename Red. This upcoming AC title is a major installment in the series, and the events will take place in feudal Japan.

This game is currently under development and is speculated to be released after Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft hasn’t revealed much about the game yet. However, the internet is full of leaks and rumors about this game, including the game’s protagonist.

African samurai protagonist in Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red

Being settled during feudal Japan, Codename Red lets Ubisoft play with themes like Samurai and Shinobi to create the characters. The French developers didn’t miss this opportunity. The small teaser for this upcoming title showed a hooded vigilante who looked like a samurai.

Fans have always imagined an Assassin who is also a Samurai. Finally, this dream was coming true with Codename Red. But it might not be a traditional Japanese Samurai as they might have dreamt about. The latest rumors suggest it would feature an African samurai as a protagonist.

Now many might think it is a very random idea that Ubisoft might come up with. But the Assassin’s Creed games have always been known for their connection to real-life history. So is the case with this possible decision. During the feudal Japan Period, a man of African origin was named Yasuke. He served as a retainer for Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga.

The famous video-streaming platform Netflix released a Japanese anime show based on the African samurai named Yasuke. This anime series was released in 2021. So it would be interesting to see how Ubisoft will write this African samurai as the main character for their upcoming game.

But for now, fans should take these rumors with a grain of salt as they often turn out to be wrong.