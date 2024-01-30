Will Assassins Creed Codename Red Release in 2024?

Ubisoft is actively working on three Assassin’s Creed projects namely: Codename Jade, Codename Red, and Codename Hexe. Among these, Codename Red has taken the spotlight since Fans have long wanted an Assassins Creed title set in Feudal Japan. Ubisoft has finally listened to these wishes and Codename Red will seemingly hit stores much sooner than expected.



Fans aren’t aware of how long they would have to wait for Codename Red’s release, as Ubisoft has yet to announce the official date. However, Arisa Lagunzad, who is responsible for Business Development and Brand Partnership at Ubisoft, claimed on LinkedIn that Codename Red would be the “biggest blockbuster of 2024,” hinting at the game’s possible release this year.

It seems that Assassin’s Creed Codename Red has been officially confirmed for a 2024 release by a Ubisoft Employee on Linkedin! According to Arisa Lagunzad, (Business Development and Brand Partnership), Assassin’s Creed Red is set to be the “biggest blockbuster of 2024”. pic.twitter.com/XHNpmiLEmk — The Ones Who Came Before (@ACFirstCiv) January 30, 2024

Will Assassin’s Creed Codename Red follow the same RPG mechanics as Valhalla?

Despite the Assassin’s Creed series returning to its classic roots with last year’s Mirage, the upcoming Codename Red will bring back Valhalla’s RPG Mechanics. However, this might be the last game to feature these mechanics.

According to “known insider” and ResetEra forum member John Harker, #AssassinsCreed Codename Red will “be the last of the Origins formula”. As usual we suggest taking rumors with a grain of salt, but what are your thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/tEQ7ukaRHm — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) July 16, 2023



Ubisoft completely overhauled its game mechanics with the 2017-released Assassin’s Creed Origins. They introduced new features like the RPG leveling-up system and also bound each area to a certain power level, effectively crippling the player.



The French studio continued using the new mechanics in Odyssey and Valhalla. However, these mechanics received mixed reviews from fans, as some enjoyed the freshness while some craved the classic gameplay. Despite the criticism, Ubisoft decided to go for the same gameplay one last time in Codename Red.

Will we have a female protagonist in Assassin’s Creed Codename Red?

Except for Origins and Mirage, the Assassin’s Creed series has featured a male and female protagonist since Syndicate. Similarly, looking at the slender silhouette in the game’s teaser, we could expect the upcoming Codename Red would also feature a female lead character.

Aside from the female protagonist, a leak suggested the protagonist would be of African descent. The series has been known for taking inspiration from real-life history, and there was an African samurai named Yasuke in feudal Japan. According to Inside Gaming, the male protagonist would be a samurai while the female would be a shinobi (ninja).

Unfortunately, with no confirmed news as of now, only time can tell when Ubisoft will release Codename Red. Nevertheless, we will keep fans updated on the newest Assassin’s Creed Codename Red news.

