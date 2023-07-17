Ubisoft employee hints at “the witch-themed” Assassin’s Creed Hexe could have a female protagonist

A Ubisoft employee hints that the Assassin’s Creed Hexe, currently under development, could be a female-led game. This “witch-themed” video game will have “strong feminine energy.”



Ubisoft introduced many exciting and charismatic male protagonists like Ezio Auditore da Firenze and Edward Kenway for the fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed series. But they have also created some excellent female characters in the series.

Creating a female protagonist for a game is challenging, but Ubisoft did a fantastic job with Kassandra and Evie Frye. After playing as a charismatic and robust male lead, it could be a refreshing experience for many fans. The latest rumors suggest another female protagonist might join the series.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe could have a female protagonist

A Ubisoft employee named Yara Tabbara recently shared two job postings on Linkedin. She mentioned that renowned game developers are looking for a Groom Artist and Senior Gameplay Animator to elevate the characters and creatures for Assassin’s Creed Hexe.

But what was more interesting was in the comment section of this post, where someone hoped this game to have “ ” Tabbara claimed it would fulfill those hopes and have many exciting female characters.

“ “

It should come as no surprise that Assassin’s Creed Hexe will include a female protagonist. The short teaser and the game’s logo confirm that this next game will focus on witchcraft. The witch s have always been associated with femininity.

What could be the plot of the game?

The events related to witcraft date back to the 16th century. During that time, the fear of witches was at its peak when there were several cases of witch hunts across Europe. It could serve as an excellent plot for the game. There are also rumors that Assassin’s Creed Hexe will be set in 17th-century Europe.

The game could be about female assassins being mistaken for witchcraft, and the protagonist would be one of them. The people who would be organizing those witch hunts could be the Templars. The witch raft in the game could be an Isu artifact that the Templars are after.

This theme and a female protagonist can do wonders for the series. Hexe could add a touch of horror that none of the previous games could do. The Ubisoft employee Tabbara claimed it would “leave a lasting mark on the franchise.”

It would be interesting to see how an Assassin's Creed game revolving around witches turn out to be.