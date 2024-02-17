Will Assassin’s Creed Codename Red Follow Syndicate’s Approach With the Main Character’s Gender?

Assassin’s Creed fans have long asked Ubisoft for a title based in Feudal Japan. Finally, the French developers listened to their fans and revealed that they were working on Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. Ubisoft is yet to release the official date, although the title is rumored to be released in 2024. Moreover, the title has been trending lately for some exciting rumors surrounding the protagonists.

This video game series has always been known for coming up with exciting hooded vigilantes, who are fighting for free will. Reports are suggesting the upcoming title set in Feudal Japan would feature an African samurai named Yasuke. However, there are speculations about a second female protagonist in the game.

Many fans claimed the slender silhouette in the game’s teaser was female. Moreover, there are leaks about the female protagonist being a ninja named Naoe and not a samurai like Yasuke. However, recently, another new report has surfaced suggesting Codename Red won’t have players either play as male or female.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red could go Syndicate-like with the protagonists

Ubisoft started having two protagonists of different genders since Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. It was from the 2018-released Odyssey, they had players choose the main character’s gender before they started playing the game’s main story. Nevertheless, the gender didn’t affect the game’s story, as they were eventually the same entity.

The French developers went for a sole male protagonist in Basim with the latest installment, Mirage. However, they might return to their dual-protagonist trend for the upcoming Codename Red. Instead of having players select the main character’s gender at the start, the game would feature both protagonists as separate entities.

The X (formerly Twitter) user Rino shared that Codename Red’s story is split into two parts following each protagonist. Around 60 percent of the plot would revolve around Yasuke, while the remaining 40 percent would be about Naoe. This is quite similar to how things were in Syndicate, dividing the game’s story between the Frye twins.

The latest leaks also suggest Naoe’s campaign in Codename Red would begin as a revenge story. She is on an adventure to avenge her father’s death. Possibly, she would come across the Assassin’s Brotherhood and Yasuke on their journey. Moreover, the female protagonist would also receive a DLC, which is expected to release in 2025.

We would advise fans to take these rumors with some grain of salt, as they could often turn out to be wrong. They should instead wait for Ubisoft to release the trailer or update us about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codename Red.