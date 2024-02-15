Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Gameplay: FAQs About Your journey through 1695’s New England

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden is the newest Don’t Nod release taking us back into 1695 as we play as a pair of ghosthunters named Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. Both of them have unique sets of abilities, with the former having spirit abilities and the latter covering conventional weapons and skills. The combat of the game is quite similar to the God of War Reboot and what we get to experience in an action hacker and slasher. Moreover, the level design is beautiful and the two main characters have individual depth aside from their relationship.

The game is a single-player title. Players assume the roles of both Antea and Red, alternating between them from time to time. It follows the third-person camera just like the God of War franchise. The plot follows Antea and Red going into New Eden, a haunted community. However, things go sideways, and in the process, Antea becomes a ghost. The rest of the game follows Red as he fights against supernatural forces to bring his loved one back to life.

Can You Play As Both Red And Antea in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden?

Yes, players can play as both Red and Antea in Banishers. During the start, players take control of Red. After a brief period, they gain control of Antea who becomes a ghost. Once they reunite, players can switch between both characters at will. Antea is useful in some situations while Red is useful in others. Both have unique traits. However, there is no option to play co-op in this game.

How Can You Upgrade Your Equipment in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden?

By searching the world, solving puzzles, and completing missions, you will acquire equipment. Upgrading those equipment pieces will make them stronger which in turn betters your chances of winning against those ghosts. To upgrade equipment, you will need a find a campfire. After that, it is a simple process. Select the equipment you want to upgrade and then spend the materials. With this, you will have modified weapons and equipment to deal with stronger enemies.

What are Rituals Banisher in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden?

Rituals are very important in the game as you will need to perform these to further the plot. Three of the most important rituals are Harkening Make-Manifest and Summon Scourge. These will grant you great powers that will help you on your journey so be on the lookout for them and use them wisely.

Do Choices Matter in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden?

Your choices hold a huge weight in the story. There are minor choices which take little influence on the game’s ending but after every story mission or completion of a Haunting case, you will encounter a choice that is important to the ending. Every choice you make contributes towards Antea’s fate, one way or the other so think carefully about each one.