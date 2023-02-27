Valorant Oni 2.0 skin bundle teased, features a Katana

After the original Oni bundle gained a cult following over the years, Valorant has finally teased its successor. Dubbed ‘Oni 2.0,’ the new bundle is teased to feature a Katana as the knife, alongside a few interesting details. The news comes from a post made on the game’s official Twitter account. The post was also captioned ‘再来’ which translates to ‘again.’ Here’s everything we know about the Oni 2.0 bundle so far.

Also read: Ubisoft releases final Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update: Complete patch notes

Valorant Oni 2.0 skin bundle to contain the original 4 Variants

So far, only a single teaser image has been shared, depicting four Katanas poking out of the ground. The swords are shrouded by a Cherry Blossom tree, and an ominous-looking mask in the front. Players may notice that the mask bears a slight resemblance to Yoru’s. Credible leaks account, @ValorLeaks, also stated that “each weapon in the bundle will contain the original 4 Variants, the katana will also have the same variants.”

ValorLeaks also states that the bundle will contain a Vandal skin once it launches. As of now, no release date for the bundle is known. However, considering Riot’s penchant for announcing things at tournaments, the most likely announce date is at the end of the VCT LOCK//IN tournament.

As of now, details are scarce, but players can familiarise themselves with the first bundle to get a glimpse of what to expect. The first bundle contained:

Shorty

Bucky

Guardian

Phantom

Claw blade

While no pricing details have been shared yet, fans can expect the bundle to cost around 7,100 VP (Valorant Points). Once released, Oni will join Reaver, Prime, and Ion, in the lineup of 2.0 skins.

Also read: Hogwarts Legacy Sales: The Game Hits $850 Million in Sales With More than 12 Million+ Copies Sold!