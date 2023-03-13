How to unlock Mad Chainsaw Mode in Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo

A few days ago, Capcom released a demo for Resident Evil 4 called the Chainsaw Demo. As a tuned version of the game’s opening sequence, players get to experience the reimagined world of RE4 for a few hours. However, less than a week since its release, fans have found that the demo has a secret mode called ‘Mad Chainsaw Mode.’ Here’s what it does and how to play it.

Steps to unlock Mad Chainsaw Mode in Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo

Users have found that a specific set of inputs at the main menu when main story is highlighted can reliably trigger Mad Chainsaw Mode.

PlayStation: Hold L1 + R1 (not the triggers), tap DPAD Up-Left-Down-Right, then Square-Triangle-Circle-Cross-Cross

Xbox: Hold LB + RB (not the triggers), tap DPAD Up-Left-Down-Right, then X-Y-B-A-A

PC: Hold Shift+Space, then press W A S D R I E F (The code for PC is unreliable with keyboards. Players are suggested to plug in a controller and complete the same inputs as console users.)

Earlier, unlocking Mad Chainsaw Mode in RE4 was not a straightforward process. There was no way to reliably get it other than trying multiple times. By default, every time players start a new game, there is a small chance that Mad Chainsaw Mode will be engaged.

With the new codes, players should easily be able to get Mad Chainsaw Mode on demand. However, Mad Chainsaw Mode is an extreme undertaking and is not for the faint of heart. The difficulty is dialed up to eleven, including a flaming chainsaw in the hands of the Chainsaw Villager.

Resident Evil 4 releases on March 24, 2023. While a PS4 port is on the cards, Xbox One users won’t get to play the game. On current gen consoles, RE4 is headed to PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

