Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for April 11, 2023: Complete Season 4 Week 7 rewards

Battlefield 2042 season 4 is heating up this week with a bunch of additions. Not only have the new weekly missions arrived, but players will also get access to all chat functionality with an update tomorrow. The Leviathan Rising event has been heavily teased and is ready to kick off today. Contrary to previous weeks, players have been treated to two new in-store bundles this week. Here’s a look at everything new this week.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Week 7 missions and rewards

As part of the Leviathan Rising event, the Activation and Deactivated bundles are now available until April 25th via in-game store #Battlefield2042. 🪙 Activation (2400 BFC)

🪙 Deactivated (1400 BFC) pic.twitter.com/arTYeeg47p — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) April 11, 2023



Tier 1:

10 Kills and Revives (4 Battle Pass Points)

5 Squadmate Spawns on You and Times Spawned on Squadmates (4 Battle Pass Points)

3 Wingman Ribbons Earned (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

35 Teammates Healed or Resupplied (5 Battle Pass Points)

20 Kills and Assists (5 Battle Pass Points)

6 Logistics and Combat Ribbons Earned (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

50 Teammates Revived (6 Battle Pass Points)

15 Intel Ribbons Earned (6 Battle Pass Points)

100 Enemies Killed (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

3 Objective Ribbons Earned (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences:

2042 Infantry Conquest (Era: 2042, Conquest, 32v32)

Gun Roulette (Custom, 16v16)

New Store Bundles:

Activation (2400 Battlefield Coins, 7 Items)

(2400 Battlefield Coins, 7 Items) Deactivated (1400 Battlefield Coins, 6 Items)

The weekly update comes one day before update 4.1.1 introduces all chat. A staple of first-person shooter games, all chat will allow people to communicate with their opponents for some banter. By default, this functionality will be disabled. Here’s how to enable it once the update drops on April 12, 2023, at 08:00 UTC:

First head to Options

Then head to display>HUD General>Chat Section

From here, players can turn all chat on and partake in banter with the opposing team

All chat will be disabled across all platforms until 12:00 UTC on April 12.