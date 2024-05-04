“He Deserves All the Recognition in the World!”: Ramon Dino Writes a Heartfelt Note After Documentary ‘Behind: Arnold South America’ Shoot, Leaving Fans in Awe

Brazilian supporters have a strong affinity for their players participating at the highest stages of the sport. The same applies to bodybuilder Ramon Dino, who has received a lot of attention on global platforms. The sportsman has high expectations for this season; however, his admirers have expressed interest in his recent cinematography endeavor on Instagram.

The Brazilian bodybuilding star will appear in the documentary “Beyond: Arnold South America,” which will be available on streaming platforms soon. The Instagram post shows Dino holding an award that resembles a Hollywood star, with the Arnold Sports logo in the center.

The production team presented it to him after he participated in the shoot and shared details about his personal life as a bodybuilder. With an enthusiastic smile on his face, Dino added a heartfelt caption to the social media photo:

“I would like to thank @analealgraziano for inviting me to be part of the documentary series “Beyond: Arnold South America”, directed by @denisrodrigues. It was a pleasure for me to have you guys in my house and share a little bit of my life with you all! It will be available very soon in all platforms.”

Dino also expressed his gratitude to Ana Paula Leal Graziano, the female Arnold Sports South America affiliate, and Denis Rodrigues, the documentary’s director. The wholesome Instagram post has piqued the interest of many Brazilian followers, who are now eagerly anticipating the documentary’s premiere.

“You are AMAZING MONSTER! He deserves ALL the RECOGNITION in the world! May GOD BLESS YOU more and more, this SHOW is just BEGINNING!”

Ana Paula Leal Graziano also left a comment for Dino, expressing gratitude for the bodybuilder’s participation in the shoot.

“The honor is ours to have such a wonderful professional and human being, being part of this documentary! Gratefulness!”

Denis Rodrigues expressed admiration to Dino’s partner Vitoria Viana Queiroz and himself for their contributions to the documentary.

“Vitoria, @vitviana, thank you very much for the work and for all the priority you gave to make this happen in such a positive way! Gratitude at all times!”

The bodybuilder is a contender for this year’s Mr. Olympia title, and a fellow fitness influencer offers him blessings.

“You are amazing brother. God bless your career abundantly.”

The administrator of the upcoming documentary’s official Instagram page expressed their gratitude to Dino.

“You are a true example of determination, resilience and humility, Dino! Yesterday was amazing but the best is yet to come!!!”

Dino’s award may have come simply from his participation in the documentary, but his search for accolades this year is far from over. The Brazilian bodybuilder is looking forward to the 2024 Mr. Olympia, where he hopes to compete at his best in the Classic Physique division. His trip to the stage will not be simple, but he intends to take vengeance on Dutch bodybuilder Wesley Vissers.

The rivalry between Ramon Dino and Wesley Vissers

Ramon Dino was a fan favorite heading into the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique. Because he was the defending champion, the Brazilian bodybuilder received a lot of support at the event in Colombus, Ohio. Despite his confidence in his physique, his rival, Wesley Vissers, entered the stage and captured the judges’ attention.

The Dutch Oak’s body was not to be overlooked, and it posed a major challenge to every single athlete, including Dino. Vissers maintained his condition throughout the rounds, winning the contest in style and taking away the Brazilian bodybuilder’s crown. On the other hand, Ramon Dino saw the areas for improvement immediately following the loss and has already begun rebuilding himself. He is dedicated throughout the year, and his ultimate objective is to become Mr. Olympia.