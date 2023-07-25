The Best Mobile Games to play in 2023

A plethora of mobile games can be enjoyed on the go anywhere in 2023, and picking which one to play can be a tedious job. From the shooter genre to MOBA, there are many titles to try out depending on the user’s taste.

Mobile devices used to have weaker specifications, making them the lowest priority in gaming. However, in recent years technology has advanced quite a lot, allowing the portable platform to be reliable in 2023. Many significant titles are played worldwide on mobile, like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty, Minecraft, and many more on the platform.

With a vast collection, picking a favorable game that will suit a player’s requirements is challenging. Thus, we have handpicked a selection of games available on the platform which can be enjoyed in 2023.

The best mobile games to try out in 2023

Abundant mobile games are available on Android and iOS devices around the world. Since the number of titles available on the portable platform is vast, it isn’t easy to pick only a few among them. However, we have done our best to serve them on a platter for you to try out. From paid to free, this list contains them all, and you can pick one of the choices that suit your taste from the list below.

FIFA Mobile (free)

If you’re a football fan, EA’s FIFA Mobile is the right pick. FIFA Mobile was released back in 2016 and has seen significant improvements over the year through updates. The game allows the players to build their dream team and compete against other players in showdowns.

Additionally, the game is updated regularly to add content according to events in real life. FIFA Mobile also has an arsenal of real-world star football players you can acquire. You can also create your own Ultimate Team and become a manager to ensure the team chemistry is right. Moreover, since EAFC Mobile will be coming later on, this game is a must-try if you want to play the latest iteration.

League of Legends: Wild Rift (free)

For MOBA fans who wish to enjoy their favorite genre of games, League of Legends: Wild Rift might be a suitable mobile alternative for you. The game features original characters from Riot Games’ LoL franchise with a more mobile-friendly approach to the popular genre.

While players might expect a similar runtime to the PC version, League of Legends: Wild Rift features lower-duration matchups, making it a perfect game to play anywhere, anytime, without dedicating too much. So if you’re a person who likes 5v5 tower defense titles with constraints on time, then League of Legends: Wild Rift is the game you’re looking for.

Call of Duty Mobile (free)

The Call of Duty franchise is world-famous for its fast-paced shooting and realistic gun mechanics. Activision puts all these critical features on the portable game called Call of Duty Mobile. Released in 2019, the game took the mobile industry by storm, which PUBG dominated for a long time. It features multiplayer arena shooting and a Battle Royale mode which is fun to play.

The game has lots of gunblazing and unique weapons that can be adjusted to the player’s liking. Additionally, Call of Duty Mobile features classic maps, characters, and more from the shooter universe, while entirely free to play. So if you’re into shooting games and like short-duration matches, this mobile game is just for you.

Stardew Valley (paid – $4.99)

Stardew Valley is a premium segment game. However, it does provide an experience that makes it unique. Developed by ConcernedApe, the RPG features an open-ended country life where players can do almost anything. You can create your farm, fish, raise animals and explore a vast land with much to do. The game is even updated from time to time, adding more content for players to enjoy.

The award-winning title also has multiple NPCs to interact with and take on quests. You can also make your relationships in the game to make it more true to life. If you’re looking for a casual game to enjoy during your free time, then Stardew Valley is for you. However, there is one downside, it doesn’t feature a multiplayer option yet. You can expect it to be implemented in the future, and other platforms already have this feature.

Asphalt 9 (free)

For players who love the thrill of speed and high-performance cars, then the Asphalt game franchise is no stranger. Developed by Gameloft, the racing franchise has been there for a long time, and the latest one is Asphalt 9. The game features incredible graphics, gameplay, and a vast collection of cars. The game also has significant upgrades from the previous title, which can still be enjoyed in 2023.

Asphalt 9 can be enjoyed online and offline, allowing players to enjoy the game anytime once downloaded. The game also gets continued support through updates that improve the title. Additionally, the game is one of the most popular racing games in 2023 on mobile, which fans love. So, if you’ve tried Asphalt games in the past or fancy racing games, then this title is tailor-made just for you.

Diablo Immortal (free)

The Diablo franchise is known for its vast explorable world and RPG experience. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, the full-on Diablo games experience has been ported into the mobile for players to enjoy from anywhere. The game takes place between the events of Diablo II: Destruction and Diablo III.

The game observes frequent updates that add new zones, gears, events, and demonic stories to uncover. Players can create characters by picking from any playable class and fighting against monstrous bosses. The game even has PvP mode to allow players to compete against each other in the monster-hunting world. So if you’re into RPGs and like to make your own story, Diablo Immortal is suggested.

Honkai: Star Rail (free)

Gacha games have gained much popularity over the years, and HoYoverse has captured quite a fanbase through their popular titles. Honkai: Star Rail is the latest RPG released for Windows and mobile devices this year. The game features a vast explorable world and a pool of characters to pick from.

The game finds a lot of resemblance with Japanese anime and is a spectacle during gameplay. Honkai: Star Rail features a turn-based combat system with flashy abilities and good-looking characters. The game will get avoid updates down the line, making the game more significant than ever for players to enjoy. If you’re into gacha genre games, you should try this game on your mobile in 2023.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (paid – $6.99)

The original Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was a hit among many when released in 2004. Even to this date, the game is quite popular, and a mobile version was released back in 2013. Players can enjoy the whole experience of the time on the portable platform with a few additional HUDs to make it mobile-friendly.

The game provides a vast world to explore, where players can do whatever they wish. From driving tanks to cycling through alleys, the game has everything to make it fun and casual. Additionally, the storyline of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is quite compelling and delivers an excellent experience for a mobile game. If you’re feeling nostalgic or haven’t played the title before, you should try this.

Genshin Impact (free)

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular mobile games in 2023, and has good reason for it. The game is constantly updated to deliver new content for players to enjoy and is never stale. From new characters to regions, the game receives it all and is backed up by a vast community that shares similar interests in gacha games.

Moreover, this game is suggested if you’re into anime and fantasy open-world games. You can take on various quests, collect characters to play as, and many more. The game also has a multiplayer option to explore the lands with friends. The game is free; however, it will cost you a bit if you wish to get boosters.

Minecraft Pocket Edition (paid – $6.99)

Mojang’s Minecraft is extremely popular for its sandbox world, where players can do almost anything their imagination allows. The game was released in October 2011, when it had virtually nothing to do. However, many changes have been implemented in the portable version over the years, making it extremely fun to play on the platform.

The players can manipulate the block-filled world to create a world of their dreams. Players can hunt monsters and farm animals and mine resources to develop optimal survival gameplay. However, if your players want to relax and let their imagination flow, the game also provides that option. If you’re looking for a sandbox game where rules don’t apply and are infinite, this game might be for you.

BitLife (free)

If you’re into simulation, then BitLife is a free mobile game that allows players to live a complex second life. While the game doesn’t feature 3d or realistic graphics, it does provide an intricate system that creates a random life for the players. You can take control of a stranger in the game and do almost anything to decide their fate.

While the game is entirely free, almost no compromises are made from the developer’s end. BitLife is constantly updated with new things that make it more complex and give players fresh gameplay. If you’re looking for life simulation mobile games to try out, you should give this game a try.

Clash Royale (free)

Clash Royale is a free-to-play real-time strategy game developed by Supercell, who also created the world-famous strategy raid title, Clash of Clans. The spinoff game allows players to collect cards based on Clash of Clans characters to battle against others. Moreover, each game is quick, and players can hop into it during busy hours.

The objectives are simple, and both teams aim to destroy the King Towers of the opponent to win the game. However, this mechanic takes slight inspiration from the MOBA genre and has much more to provide. The Battle Deck game is perfect for players who like to play strategy titles with card building. If you share similar interests, then Clash Royale is suggested.

Terraria (paid – $4.99)

Terraria is an actioned packed adventure game that lets players take on their adventures. The game features a vast sandbox world in 2D format, which is ever-evolving. Every journey each player takes on is unique and allows players to take on their adventures.

You can construct your city, get into fights, and explore the world of Terraria if you dare. The game has pixel-art-like graphics that might not appeal to many but is undoubtedly enjoyable once started. This game might interest you if you’re looking for a fun casual game to play with a vast world.

Most awaited Mobile Games coming in 2023

Many mobile games will be released in 2023 and might be even more revolutionary. From shooter to RPG genre, the following are some of the most awaited releases for this year:

Valorant Mobile

Racing Master

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Path of Exile Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

Propnight Mobile

Some of these games might get delayed as development takes time. However, titles like Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade are moving into beta and might see a proper release soon.

So, that concludes this article on the best mobile games to try in the year 2023.