UFC St. Louis: Start Time of Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento in 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and More

Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ returns to the octagon to face Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC Fight Night on May 12. Now, Dana White and Co. often organize the UFC Fight Night events in the UFC Apex, located inside the UFC headquarters. However, the powers that be have ensured that the fighters on the card will walk out to a crowd-filled Enterprise Center in St. Louis instead of the UFC Apex.

Fans from all over the world will also tune into the UFC St. Louis through their screens. However many may be confused about the schedule since the UFC is broadcast across different time zones.

So here’s a guide to the UFC St. Louis schedule in more than 20 countries, including the USA, the UK, and more.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Canada (ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM UK (GMT) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM Australia (AEDT) 7:00 AM 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) 8:00 AM 11:00 PM Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Spain (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Denmark (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Sweden (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Ireland (GMT) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM Italy (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Argentina (ART) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Ecuador (ECT) 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Mexico (CST) 2:00 PM 5:00 PM China (CST) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM Japan (JST) 5:00 AM 8:00 AM Philippines (PHT) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM India (IST) 1:30 AM 4:30 AM Bangladesh (BST) 2:00 AM 5:00 AM Singapore (SST) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Uzbekistan 1:00 AM 4:00 AM

Now that you are aware of the schedule, we hope you aren’t just tuning in for the Derrick Lewis fight.

UFC St. Louis packs several barnburners apart from the coveted main event

Dana White and Co. have chosen to feature a few well-known stars in the UFC St. Louis card. The fact that the event will be organized in a public arena may have also propelled the UFC head honcho to put several enthralling bouts with the potential to become memorable on the card.

Now, the 12 May event will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between the UFC behemoths, Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento. ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis holds the record of having the most KO victories in UFC history.

However, there are several other barnburners scheduled for the night. Here’s a look at the entire UFC St. Louis fight card:

Main Card

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (co-main) (welterweight bout)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight bout)

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki (lightweight bout)

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson (featherweight bout)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne (heavyweight bout)

Prelims

Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight bout)

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics (lightweight bout)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington (women’s strawweight bout)

Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters (welterweight bout)

Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley (flyweight bout)

Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset (welterweight bout)

JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy (women’s flyweight bout)

This card might not have household names but that doesn’t mean it isn’t stacked. So stay tuned on the 12th of May and you might just have a weekend you could tell your grandkids about.