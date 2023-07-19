Ubisoft announced the first closed beta test for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

Ubisoft has started rolling out the closed beta for their upcoming mobile RPG game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. Fans now have the opportunity to join the queue for trying this new AC title.

The French video game publisher has multiple Assassin’s Creed projects in hand right now. AC Mirage is only a few months away from its official release, but they still have three games under development. One of those three is Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade.

Ubisoft has released many Assassin’s Creed titles for smartphones, but those don’t come anyway near Codename Jade. It will be the first mobile game to feature similar gameplay to Assassin’s Creed Origins and the later installments. Now the fans have the opportunity to try this game on their phones.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta will arrive soon

After a month of releasing the cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, Ubisoft has now announced the first closed beta for the game would begin on August 3, 2023. Fans on both Android and iOS devices can participate in the closed beta.

This closed beta will let selected fans travel 2,000 years in the past to explore the mysteries of ancient Chinese civilization. The players will take on the role of a legendary warrior, who will be associated with the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

Being a closed beta, it is not a final edition and fans will only get access to a limited part of the game. But it is an important part of the development, as the data collected from this testing will help developers improve the game.

The upcoming closed beta is going to use servers located in North America and Europe, but fans from all over the globe are invited to participate in this early trial of the game.

How to participate in this upcoming closed beta?

The Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta will only let a selected number of fans try the game on their mobile devices. But Ubisoft has divided the process to join the beta test into four stages.

Fans should first sign up for the beta test on their official website with their email.

Within 24 hours, they will receive a mail including all the links and instructions to join the test.

The mail will contain a Closed Beta Test questionnaire for the fans to fill out and submit.

If they get selected for the test, Ubisoft will roll out the links to pre-download the game between July 27-31.

For now, fans should wait to hear more updates about Codename Jade from Ubisoft.