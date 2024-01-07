Is Bringing Xbox Games like Hi-Fi Rush to Nintendo Switch a Mistake?

Hi-Fi Rush is one the biggest sellers of Bethesda which has been exclusively sold on PC and Xbox. Now rumors suggest it could make it to Nintendo Switch in the future. According to an industry insider from ResetEra, Hi-Fi Rush is likely to be made and optimized to be supported in the Japanese handheld, and this is not the first time.

In the past, Xbox has worked alongside Nintendo Switch to bring titles like Ori and the Blind Forest, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. On the other hand, Nintendo has also featured Xbox-exclusive characters like Kazooie and Banjo in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.

However, it is rare for Xbox to release their exclusive on Nintendo, but rumors of releasing Hi-Fi Rush on Switch sounds rational in terms of business. Hi-FI Rush managed to get a lot of sales and the art style fits with other games released for Nintendo Switch. Even though the rumors of the game releasing on the Japanese platform sound great for increasing sales, the rhythm hack-and-slash game has a chance of losing its authenticity among others.

Will Nintendo Switch games ever come on other platforms, while exclusives like Hi-Fi Rush are released on theirs?

Both Xbox has a pure business relationship with Nintendo when it comes to releasing games on Nintendo or expanding their existing titles. The same kind of relationship is not followed by Nintendo for other platforms like PC and PlayStation. Moreover, there is hardly any chance that any of the Switch games would be made available for other big platforms.

Nintendo mainly monopolizes by selling exclusive titles from their first-party studios and each release manages to gain a lot of appreciation to date. With games like Zelda, Mario, and other exclusive characters, Nintendo makes sure to keep them associated with Switch to keep their brand identity. Although there are some illegal ways to allow PC players to run Switch games on their system.

Nintendo has a script policy of serving their loyal consumers before looking for their benefit by selling exclusives on other platforms. If looked at the official statement from the company regarding its business approach, the following has been said:

Being accountable to all of our audiences is one of our most important values. Our goal is to deliver smiles to our many Nintendo stakeholders, including our consumers, business partners, and employees throughout the Americas.

Nintendo’s stakeholders invest in the company for their exclusivity and influence in the gaming industry which makes them far superior to others. While PlayStation has a similar kind of approach with various owned studios, Nintendo has a fanbase that is deeply loyal and the company gives the same respect back. So, there is hardly any chance that the company will break past its moral boundaries sometime in the future.