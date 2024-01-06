“We Wanted to Hype It but Not Get People Too Excited, or Give Too Much of a Chance to Jump on It” – Hi-Fi Rush Developer Reveals How They Kept Hunting for a Proper Release Window Before Finally Shadow-Dropping the Indie Gem

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm hack-and-slash game by Tango Gameworks that has gathered huge success despite being shadow-dropped without much publicity. Furthermore, it is even considered to be a spectacle among fans for its unique gameplay and storyline. The game aims break away from Tango Gamework’s usual offering as they generally specialize in horror titles like Evil Within, Ghostwire Tokyo, and more.

We’re still ecstatic at winning Best Audio Design at #TheGameAwards! (Chai and 808 even rushed out to get new suits for the occasion!) pic.twitter.com/19NUXNxk8j — Hi-Fi RUSH (@hifiRush) December 8, 2023

Tango Gameworks initially planned to reveal Hi-Fi Rush during E3 2020, but had to step back due to the cancellation of that event. Moreover, the studio was skeptical about how the audience would react to the game since it was vastly different from Tango’s previous works. Incidentally, John Johanas the director of Evil Within 2 said the following about their concerns for their anime-styled game:

Let’s not just make it look like it’s from Japan. We didn’t want people to look and be like, ‘Oh, that’s just another anime game’.

What made Microsoft shadow drop Hi-Fi Rush?

After the acquisition of Bethesda in 2021, the window for providing a release date also grew shorter. Tango Gameworks was always on the lookout for an opportunity to reveal the project worldwide but their hunt for a proper window never came to fruition. Johanas said the following about that situation:

We were looking at times to announce it so we wouldn’t get overshadowed by something. We wanted to hype it but not get people too excited, or give too much of a chance to jump on it. And then that period just got shorter and shorter.

Still, the game was finally revealed at Developer Direct and their anxiety skyrocketed as they wanted to learn how the public would react. To their surprise, the masses accepted Hi-Fi Rush with open arms and were excited to try it out on release.

Why shadow dropping worked out for Bethesda?

The shadow dropping of Hi-Fi Rush worked out for several reasons, including the surprise factor, curiosity, and lack of original IPs in the last few years. The current gaming industry is more about creating new reboots of existing titles which has bored the consumers in some ways. Thus when High-Fi Rush was finally revealed during the first Developer Direct, gamers were filled with joy to find a unique new IP.

We are truly honored to see that @HiFiRUSH has been long-listed by the members of BAFTA in categories including Animation, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Family, Music, and New Intellectual Property. Nominations are announced on March 7.https://t.co/xgTDxvXmQU pic.twitter.com/gammQb9HRm — Tango Gameworks (EN) (@TangoGameworks) December 18, 2023

Additionally, Hi-Fi Rush being available on the Xbox Game Pass also led more players to try the game without purchasing it. Hence, once people started enjoying it, they began talking about it on social media and promoting it within their friend circles.

While Tango Gameworks is mostly known for its Evil Within horror franchise, Hi-Fi Rush surprised every consumer by providing a completely different experience. While the studio took up the title as a gamble, it did play out well and took the studio to greater heights. Moreover, the newest title also managed to become more famous than it’s previous projects, which still surprises the developers.