Exclusive: Ryan Vargas Explains the Importance of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program

Over the years, many drivers, who are now household names, have benefitted from NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. But just how important is that program for a young racecar driver navigating their path with dreams of racing in NASCAR one day? Let Ryan Vargas tell you.

Advertisement

During an exclusive interview with The Sportsrush, the 23-year-old driver who has had over 70 starts in the Xfinity and the Truck Series, opened up on how important the Drive for Diversity program is for NASCAR and for drivers like him.

“The program is incredibly important,” Vargas said.

Advertisement

Vargas revealed how he recently came across a social media post that mentioned that among the dozens of drivers in NASCAR, only 7 have been through the Drive for Diversity program. “That’s a huge upswing. There’s a lot more diverse drivers now in NASCAR. It’s incredible to see. And that’s not including the drivers that haven’t been through the program, like Ryan Ellis, Brad Perez,” he continued.

“So to see drivers of multiple different backgrounds, coming from different series, different countries even, it’s really exciting to see how impactful that program has been to getting people a shot.”

Ryan Vargas wouldn’t be where he is in NASCAR if not for the Drive for Diversity program

Further speaking about the Drive for Diversity program, Ryan Vargas, who is all set for a full-time season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, his biggest opportunity yet, claimed that if it wasn’t for that program, he wouldn’t be where he is.

“If I’m being honest, I would have never made it to any of the stock car ranks had it not been for my opportunity in the Drive 4 Diversity program,” Vargas said.

“That’s simply because it opened up so many doors and introduced me to so many key individuals that I needed to know.”

Advertisement

It’s true that NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program has helped many talented drivers. Some of these drivers have gone on to become household names, the current superstars of NASCAR. Drivers like Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, and Daniel Suarez.

So there’s no denying that the program has been incredibly successful for the sport and there’s no denying that the program has been just the same for the careers of many talented drivers, like that of Ryan Vargas.