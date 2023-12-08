HomeSearch

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake confirmed with a first-look at The Game Awards 2023

Amlan Roy
|Published December 08, 2023

An image showing a cover of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

(Image via 505 Games)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is an indie classic from 2013 and a remake has been confirmed at The Game Awards 2023. The game will be developed by Avantgarde SRL, published by 505 Games, and released on February 28, 2024. The remake will also feature new-generation graphics and focus on the same story which is beloved among many.

The original indie game managed to get the BAFTA Game Award for Innovation in 2014 and even garnered a lot of attention. Moreover, the title kicked off the career of Josef Fares, who is famously known for major titles like A Way Out and It Takes Two. It has been confirmed that the game will be developed on Unreal Engine 5 as well.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is currently up for wishlist on platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic, and GOG. If you missed out on the chance to play the first title, or wish to relive the initial journey, this might be for you.

